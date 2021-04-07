The South Pontotoc tennis team was in action four times last week, as the Cougars wound down the regular schedule and prepared for postseason action.
Last Monday South traveled to Shannon for a makeup Division 2-4A match, blasting the Red Raiders 7-0. Sam Morgan won a tough match at boys singles over Jacob Lindsey. Morgan dropped the first set 7-6, won the second 7-5, and prevailed in a third set tiebreaker. Nikki Raines cruised past Haley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0 in girls singles.
At number one boys doubles Stroud Mills and Isaac Finley picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win. Fellow boys doubles team Richie Lilly and Colton Fuqua pulled out a hard-fought victory, winning the first set 6-1 before dropping the second 7-5 and finally taking the match in a tiebreaker.
In girls doubles action, Leah Long and Maggie Franks prevailed 6-3, 6-1, and Jada Washington and Yadhira Martinez won by forfeit.
Mixed doubles team Caitlyn Ard and Matthew Butts rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
On Thursday South took on 6A Hernando at home, dropping a 5-2 decision that was neck-in-neck. Sam Morgan defeated Jeffrey Cunningham 6-1, 6-3 at boys singles, while boys doubles team Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills won 6-4, 7-5. The Cougars came up short in three other matches that came down to third set tiebreakers.
On Saturday South was shorthanded due to prom in matches against Eupora and Winona Christian. The Cougars fell 6-1 to Eupora and 5-4 to Winona Christian.
South finishes their division schedule with a 4-1 record. They qualified for the team playoffs as the number two seed out of Division 2-4A. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled to begin April 12.
On Tuesday (April 6) South was set to compete in the Division 2-4A Tournament in Tupelo, where their individual courts will try to qualify for the state tournament