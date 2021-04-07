Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.