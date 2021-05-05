OXFORD- Members of the South Pontotoc Cougars tennis teams as a team earned the right to compete in the MHSAA 4A finals on Apr. 26-28 at the FNC Tennis Center Stone Park in Oxford.
All South’s players advanced through their first round matches into the semifinals.
In South singles action Nikki Raines defeated Katelyn Walker of Summerall 6-4, 6-4. Raines lost in the second round to Alexis Price of Corinth, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
In boys singles Sam Morgan defeated Gregory McLaurin of Greenwood in the first round, 6-1, 6-3. Morgan went on to defeat Parker Lyons of Vancleave in round two, 6-1, 6-3. Morgan then fell to Everett Garrett from New Albany, 6-0, 6-0 in the third round.
The South boys doubles’ pair of Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills defeated Newton County’s Cole Tadlock and Donald Blake in round two, 6-0, 6-0. They lost to New Albany’s Joseph Durrett and John David in round three, 4-6, 4-6.
In South’s mixed doubles the tandem of Caitlyn Ard and Matthew Butts won their first round match against Bay St. Louis’ Jillian Frommeyer and Trevor Bourdelon, 6-1, 6-1. Ard and Butts lost in round two to Maggie Bounds and Lee Hill from Newton County, 1-6, 1-6 in round two.
South’s Coach Helen Bowen felt both sad at the end of the run and seeing her seniors graduate as well as grateful for a successful season, she said.
“Wow, where did 2021 go?” said Bowen. “Tennis season is officially over. I have five senior boys and one senior girl graduating in just a few weeks. I was so proud of my team this year. They stepped up and played their hearts out even in the matches we didn’t come out the winner. Moving up playing in 4A was a challenge for us. It’s a huge difference from 3A, and so many tough teams in it.”