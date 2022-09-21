The South Pontotoc Cougars had little trouble with their visitors from Calhoun County last Friday, thumping Bruce for a win during the first game this season on the Cougars’ home turf, 42-6.
Field-goal kicker Noah Fleming continued his perfect season (13/13 on extra points, and 2-2 on field goals) by nailing a 29-yarder and a 35-yarder, and O’Brien Ivy scored three touchdowns–one on a fumble recovery,, one running, and one receiving– as part of the drubbing.
Daltin Kelly returned the opening kickoff to the Cougar 32 yard-line. He then carried it behind big blocks from Tristan Bone, Gabe Ruth, and Cameron White for a first down to the 47. Rodgers followed Larkin Gillespie across midfield to the Bruce 45, then he hit O’Brien Ivy with a pass to the 27 yard-line. The Cougars eventually punched it in from 5 yards out, and with Fleming’s PAT, the rout was on.
Bruce had big problems with the snap from center-to-quarterback. They botched the first, three snaps in the shotgun formation, the third of which South’s O’Brien Ivy recovered in the endzone for a touchdown (helped considerably by the hustle and path-clearing physicality of Ja’Quavian Montgomery.) Fleming’s PAT made it 14-0 with 7:36 to play in the first quarter. On the ensuing Bruce possession, Junior Cage made a nice stop to force a third-and-long on the Trojan 20 yard-line. The Cougars’ didn’t allow Bruce past their own 40 yard-line until well under four minutes left in the opening quarter. Fleming’s field goal came on the heels of Bruce muffing a Cougar punt. That made it 17-0.
The Trojans scored their only points of the night late in the first. Quarterback Ashton Pierce hit Eric Sosa on a 55-yard touchdown strike.
Still in the first, Harmon swung a pass in the flat to Braighlen Thompson, who made a man miss and carried it to the Trojan 37 yard-line. Ivy later busted it in, off the right side, and Fleming’s PAT the score was 24-6.
Bruce started their last drive of the quarter from their own 40. Pierce kept it himself and took it inside the 10. Junior Cage came up with a big hit to keep Pierce from gaining much on another keeper, stopping the Bruce QB cold at the 8 yard-line. After switching ends, the Trojans continued to threaten until Tristan Bone snatched one of Pierce’s passes over the middle for a drive-killing interception. The Cougar defense came up big on the ensuing possession, with Emery Tedder, Gillespie, Montgomery, and Lane Chunn all making big tackles for loss. Jackson Rodgers ran down a Trojan sweep from behind, and Cage read a swing pass beautifully and, scraping along the line of scrimmage, forced the receiver out of bounds for no gain along the visitors’ sideline. Trace Ash grabbed an interception and returned it to the Bruce 36 yard-line. That set up a Harmon touchdown throw, 36 yards, along the visitors’ sideline, to O’Brien Ivy, who got behind the defense and raced in untouched. That made the score 32-6 at halftime.
Fleming’s 35-yarder came with just over 7 minutes remaining in the third. Mark Murillo made a big tackle for loss that helped stop a potential Bruce scoring drive.
Trace Ash carried the ball hard in the waning minutes to help run the clock and secure the win; Ash added an 18-yard touchdown, which, with Fleming’s PAT, ended the scoring at 42-6.
The Cougars host Tishomingo County this Friday, for their homecoming. It’s their last contest before starting division play, hosting Houston, on Sept. 30.
