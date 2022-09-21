Fleming field goal

South Pontotoc kicker Noah Fleming nails an extra-point in the Cougars' 42-6 win over Bruce last Friday. Fleming is a perfect 13/13 on extra points this year, as well as flawless in field goals, with 2. He and long-snapper Tristan Bone, and holder Hunter Bagwell work well together.  (Fleming only missed one field-goal all of last season, as well). 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The South Pontotoc Cougars had little trouble with their visitors from Calhoun County last Friday, thumping Bruce for a win during the first game this season on the Cougars’ home turf, 42-6.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus