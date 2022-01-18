The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars started their ramp up to postseason play with a pair of wins, first over Southaven on Jan. 8, then a thumping win over Division 2-4A opponent Houston on Jan. 11, 62-28.
The Lady Cats wasted no time pouncing on Houston.
A 3-pointer from Maggie Gaspard put the Lady Cougars up 5-0. Caroline Cook grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked out to Gaspard for a 10-foot jumper.
Rebekak Pilcher grabbed a steal and drew a foul. She hit both free-throws. Laila Houpt notched a 3-pointer, and the Lady Cats opened a 12-5 lead.
Houston’s Amber McIntosh got a blocked shot then made good on a basket to keep the Lady Hill Toppers in the game.
Dasia Ivy entered the fray, converting a pair of free-throws then grabbing a steal and getting the ball ahead to Maggie Ross for a bucket.
Early in the second quarter, Pilcher knocked down a 3-pointer followed by one from Sydney Brazil. Caroline Cook blocked a Lady Topper shot, then Pilcher sank another 3, and the rout was on.
The Lady Cougars are 15-5 on the season, and 4-1 in division play. Their only division loss was to Potototoc, and the two teams were set to square off again last night.
Coach Bill Russell said he’d like to see steadier play from his girls.
“We’ve been kind of inconsistent throughout the year,” said Russell. “We went on a stretch where we were playing well, then just before Christmas, we went on a stretch where we weren’t playing well. Our last couple of games we’ve played pretty good. In the Pontotoc loss we had a bad first quarter, after that it wasn’t too bad.”
Russell looked forward to another showdown with Pontotoc.
“They have a good team,” said Russell about the squad that sits just above the Lady Cougars, at first place in Division 2-4A. “They have three college players there, two of them potentially Division One players, and they’re always solid and they’re not going to beat themselves.”
Boys
The men from South inched past their visitors from Houston, 49-47. They share first place in Division 2-4A with Pontotoc.
The Cougars shot 56 % form the floor, and did an outstanding job pulling down defensive rebounds.
Coach Chris Vandiver said his guys will have their metal tested down the stretch.
“We control our own destiny, which is good at this point,” said Vandiver. “We have an extremely tough stretch coming up. At the beginning of the year, we would probably have been happy to take 16-4 overall, and 4-1 in division (South’s current record) through the first 20 games. I really think we could have played better, and hopefully we will, going forward. We will need to if we want to play past the division tournament.”