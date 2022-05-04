I think it must have been a lot longer since I was a child than it seems in my mind. Sometimes I look at a spoon, and it is just like yesterday that Mama (my grandmother, Gertrude Anderson) would hand me an old, bent spoon and send me to the garden to scratch a few little red taters for the meal she was preparing. You may think it funny that I would call my grandmother by that name. Well, the fact of the matter is that when I was born, she proclaimed that she would not be called grandmother, nor granny nor anything of the sort. In spite of working hard in the fields and on the farm, she had aged most gracefully. She took great pride in her natural beauty and youthful looks; therefore, she would take no name that would in any way make her sound old. So, she was Mama to my parents, my brother and me.
On my walk to the garden, I would sometimes look in my hand at the pitiful excuse for a spoon and consider how it had come to be retired to scratching in the dirt. Bent and discolored from years of service, I knew it was considerably different from the beautiful, strong, precious piece of metal that had once been a treasured household item.
As the years pass and I am obviously not getting any younger, I often think about that spoon. Isn’t it similar to us? Not that we are necessarily bent, discolored nor retired to dig in the dirt, but our lives do go through many changes as we age. I don’t look like I did on my graduation day, nor my wedding day, nor even on my daughter’s wedding day. Like that of the spoon, my life has been a series of services that God has called on me to perform. The life that I live today is certainly different from that of teaching school and performing the daily duties of a younger, more agile person. Thus far, God has kept this old spoon around and blessed me with a wonderful family, church family and a community of friends and amazing people.
I will admit, though, that there are times when I struggle to understand exactly what I need to do. I have wondered if I am alone in my struggle, or if it is common for other folks entering the “senior citizen” stage of life. I believe that God has a plan for our lives from conception to death. Just like that spoon, we go through different stages and are called to perform different tasks in life. But in the end, unlike the spoon, we have our memories. We can enjoy reflecting on the past and look forward to the future.
So, hang on to an old spoon; you never know when it might come in handy.
Editor's note: This is a new column that will appear in the newspaper written by Kay Hodges Smith. Many of you will remember Kay's mother, Maxine Hodges who worked at the Post Office here in town for years.