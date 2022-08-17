There is exciting agriculture news for this area. There is a new dairy in Pontotoc County. Southern Cultured Creamery has begun producing milk from its cows and using it to produce fabulous dairy products. This is great news because it is no secret that the dairy industry has been struggling in Mississippi. This new agribusiness should be a source of pride for the entire community. It is a symbol of what can be accomplished from the ingenuity, intelligence, and dedication from the people in Pontotoc County. This is an effort of a family that has been an integral part of this community for decades.
Jake and Kaitlyn Anderson, along with their dairy products embossed with the Southern Cultured Creamery logo, have become a fixture at the Pontotoc Farmers Market. The fruits of the labor have been five plus years in the making. Jake, Kaitlyn, and her dad Scott Hardin have made the dream into a reality.
Background
Kaitlyn and Jake have been working on this dream for over five years. Opening Southern Cultured Creamery on Highway 15 South is a culmination of the couple’s upbringing, 4-H experiences, and education. To adequately describe the origins of the dairy it is necessary to discuss the backgrounds of Kaitlyn Hardin Anderson, Jake Anderson, and Kaitlyn’s father, Scott Hardin.
Kaitlyn is a native of Pontotoc County. Her parents are Scott and Kim Hardin. She was an active Pontotoc County 4-H member. When asked about her days as a 4-H member, Kaitlyn responded by saying, “I did whatever Ms. Sherry (Thompson) told me to do!” Kaitlyn showed dairy cows, participated in the dairy quiz bowl, and in dairy judging. She traveled on national 4-H trips to the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky to participate in Dairy Bowl and Dairy Judging. She also traveled with Pontotoc County 4-H to compete in the Western National Roundup in Denver Colorado to compete in Consumer Judging.
Kaitlyn earned Bachelor of Science degrees from Mississippi State University in both Biology and Animal & Dairy Science. Her parents wanted her to try a field other than animal science which led her to study biology. Kaitlyn’s mother jokingly says that she and her father have a “dairy disease.” This love for the dairy industry could not be denied so she completed her second major in Animal & Dairy Science.
Kaitlyn worked at the Bearden Dairy Research Center on the MSU Campus for three years while she was in college. Kaitlyn, along with other members of the MSU Dairy Club, started a dairy cow show team after it had been discontinued for several years.
She then went to Virginia Tech where she earned a Master of Science degree in Dairy Science. Her original plan was to continue her studies to earn a PhD in Dairy Science. While at Virginia Tech, Kaitlyn decided she did not want to pursue a career in academia. Now, in addition to her duties at the dairy farm, Kaitlyn teaches science at Pontotoc Junior High School.
Jake is from Athens, Louisiana, located in the north-central part of the state between Shreveport and Monroe. Jake grew up showing hogs and beef cows in 4-H. He majored in Animal and Dairy Science at Louisiana State University. Jake worked at the dairy while at LSU. He had a friend that was a graduate student and assistant herdsman at the LSU dairy. Jake’s friend told him that they were about to have a student housing opening at the dairy. He thought free housing sounded awesome. That free housing opportunity led him to his interest in dairy science. Jake continued his graduate studies, earning a Master of Science at LSU with a focus in beef cattle nutrition.
As a graduate student he continued to be involved in the dairy club. The couple met at a dairy challenge conference while Kaitlyn was at MSU and Jake at LSU. While Kaitlyn was at Virginia Tech, Jake was working as the beef herdsman for the LSU AgCenter Hill Farm Research Center in Homer, Louisiana.
Scott Hardin studied Animal and Dairy Science at MSU. When he completed his studies, Scott went to work as the herdsman for John David Naugher who owned a large dairy farm in the Black Zion community. When the Naugher family sold their dairy, Scott then went to work as the herdsman at the MSU Dairy for several years. The Hardin family moved to the current location of the dairy farm located in the Midway community.
Scott currently works for Ware Milling Inc., which is an animal feed company located in Houston, MS. Previously, he worked as a dairy nutritionist and would travel to hundreds of dairy farms.
The Plan
Kaitlyn said, “I grew up on a dairy farm and that is what I love. I love working with cows.” She said that it would not have been feasible for them to start a conventional dairy from the ground up with hundreds of cows.
When Kaitlyn was in high school and college she would travel with her dad during the summer to different dairy farms. One such farm was Sweet Grass Creamery in Thomasville, Georgia. Kaitlyn said that was the first time she saw a farm that was processing their milk into value added products. She was more familiar with farms that would ship their milk to large processing plants on tanker trucks.
Kaitlyn said, “That got the wheels running in the back of my head.” She added, “One summer we were trying to figure out what was next, and we cooked this crazy plan up.”
“We obviously thought that this business would work, or we would not have done it, but Pontotoc has really embraced us. I don’t know if it’s because we are local or if there is no one else doing the same thing. It seems like Pontotoc is the perfect size. It is a very small town, but with a big enough customer base to support a dairy. They have really embraced having a local dairy,” she explained.
Currently, the creamery is producing chocolate milk, cream top milk and cheese. The milk and cheese are pasteurized but not homogenized. Pasteurization refers to heating milk to remove bacteria. Homogenization is the process that blends the milk fat to prevent the cream from rising to the top. Skipping homogenization allows Southern Cultured Creamery to produce their signature cream top milk.
Kaitlyn said, “We would love to focus more on cheeses. The fluid milk is how we are getting our name out and starting to pay some of the bills but what we really want to focus on is making artisan cheeses.”
The term artisan refers to high-quality, hand-crafted cheese. “If you get a charcuterie board at a nice restaurant it will be an artisan or a different style cheese,” she said. Jake added, “I would love to one day say that one of the high-end restaurants in Memphis or New Orleans is serving our cheese.”
Four cheeses that are now being produced include caerphilly, tomme, pepper jack, and gouda. The goal is to make unique products that still have similar characteristics to familiar cheeses.
It’s in the name
The name Southern Cultured Creamery perfectly embodies all aspects of the business and was Scott’s idea. They wanted the name to include all aspects of the business including region and the focus of the business. They knew they wanted something that played on the South. Southern Cultured Creamery is the perfect name for a dairy in Pontotoc County that is becoming well known for its cultured cheeses and cream top milk.
Preparation
A tremendous amount of work and research have been required to make the dream into a reality. Jake and Scott attended a ten-day short course in Vermont offered by Peter Dixon who operates Westminster Artisan Cheese Making. Dixon puts on several short courses each winter to help aspiring artisan cheese makers. Jake also did a lot of reading, studying, and experimenting with the cheese making process. They went to other creamery operations across the South to talk to the owners. Jake also went to Marcoot Jersey Creamery located outside of St. Louis to assist with the cheese making process for several days. Jake said that the established creameries have been very helpful in providing information and experience to ensure their success.
Social Media
Southern Cultured Creamery has successfully engaged the community through social media including Facebook. They regularly give updates on product availability and generally offer a glimpse into the operation. To stay updated with their offerings and to learn more, go like “Southern Cultured Creamery” at https://www.facebook.com/southernculturedcreamery.
To prepare for using Facebook to promote their business they followed pages from other creameries to see what works and what does not. They also purchased a book that helped them understand the differences between managing personal and business pages. Jake said, “The biggest thing is to be genuine and honest.”
Kaitlyn said, “The Facebook page has done really well. We went live in May, and we already have 3,000 followers in a town with 6,000 people.” The post leading up to July 4th created a lot of excitement about the creamery. Jake decided that offering red, white, and blue milk would be a great way to celebrate Independence Day. Kaitlyn said, “The post with the strawberry and blueberry milk blew up. Pontotoc has been really great.”
The Anderson’s young son Hardin is a favorite of the Creamery’s many Facebook followers. “At the farmers market customers often ask, ‘Where is Hardin?’. The farmer’s market is too early for him!,” Kaitlyn explained.
The Operation
Kaitlyn’s family moved to the current farm location when she was 6 years old. The farm is 150 acres with much of the land leased out for sweet potato and soybean production.
They are currently milking fourteen cows. They have three more that will be calving in August. Most of the cows are descendants of Kaitlyn’s and her sister Madison’s show cows. Kaitlyn showed Holsteins and Madison showed Jerseys. They were able to start a herd through artificial insemination. They also bought one or two heifers from herd dispersal sales.
Facilities
The short course in Vermont helped them formulate designs for the farm’s buildings. The first addition to the farm will be the completion of a store front which will allow consumers to come to the farm to purchase dairy products. Expansion will include a larger room to age cheese. The current cheese cave is a six foot by six-foot refrigerated room. A larger cheese cave will provide more space allowing them the ability to make cheese that requires a longer aging process.
“We have been at this for two months and we are already looking at bigger equipment,” Kaitlyn explained.
The Dairy Life
The cows are milked twice per day 365 days per year. The scheduled milking times are 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Scott milks in the morning while Kaitlyn and Jake milk in the afternoons. Monday is used to produce chocolate milk because they have extra milk from the weekend. It is interesting to note that chocolate milk requires a much longer processing time than cream top milk. Mondays and Fridays are extremely long days.
They make cheese on Friday, and this requires more clean-up time. They also load the trailer for the Farmer’s Market which is on Saturday morning. Wednesday is used to bottle cream top white milk. Tuesday and Thursday are used to gather supplies, clean, and make deliveries. Each Thursday Jake delivers to wholesale customers including area restaurants and country stores that do not have a regular milk delivery. Thursday is also used to package cheese.
Dollars and Cents
Securing financing for the project was a challenge. Many of the banks were looking at the business from the outlook of a traditional dairy. The potential lenders did not envision the value-added products that would be produced and the demand that would be generated.
The Andersons went to Carter Naugher with BNA Bank in Tupelo. Carter is the brother of John David who originally hired Scott years ago. Carter, being from a dairy background and having a personal relationship with Kaitlyn and Scott believed in the vision for Southern Cultured Creamery. He agreed to provide the needed financing to get project out of the gate. The Naugher and Hardin Families have come full circle and have been vital to each other successes that will last well into the future.
Southern Cultured Creamery is an awesome new agribusiness that deserves continued support from the people in Pontotoc County. If you have not tried their milk and cheese products, it is available each Saturday morning at the Pontotoc Farmers Market which is located on 25 West Jefferson Street. The Pontotoc Farmers Market begins at 7 a.m. and will continue through the fall. Remember, the early bird gets the milk and cheese!
