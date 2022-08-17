Purchase Access

There is exciting agriculture news for this area. There is a new dairy in Pontotoc County. Southern Cultured Creamery has begun producing milk from its cows and using it to produce fabulous dairy products. This is great news because it is no secret that the dairy industry has been struggling in Mississippi. This new agribusiness should be a source of pride for the entire community. It is a symbol of what can be accomplished from the ingenuity, intelligence, and dedication from the people in Pontotoc County. This is an effort of a family that has been an integral part of this community for decades.

