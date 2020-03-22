Pontotoc’s two largest furniture manufacturing plants, Southern Motion and Behold Washington, said Sunday they are suspending operations because of the coronavirus.
On Facebook Sunday, Southern Motion officials announced they are shutting down operations on Monday, March 23rd at all Southern Furniture Industries’ locations (Southern Motion, Fusion Furniture, Cushions to Go, Recline Design, and Premier Foam). The production schedule for the upcoming week, along with other important updates will be provided on Monday, March 23, officials posted.
Their action follows an announcement on Saturday, March 21, that an associate tested positive for COVID-19.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples also confirmed Sunday afternoon that Behold Washington Furniture officials notified him that they were suspending production through Friday, March 27.