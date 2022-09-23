The southern pine beetle is a harmful insect threat to Mississippi forests. This is evidenced by its scientific name, which is translated to mean “tree killer”.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) recently revealed results from the 2022 southern pine beetle trapping program. The full report can be accessed on the MFC Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/MSForestryComm. The primary contacts are forest entomologist Dr. John Riggins and MFC Forest Health Coordinator Mr. Garron Hicks.
Southern pine beetle activity is increasing in Mississippi with the northeast, southwest, and central regions of the state leading the way. In northeast Mississippi, Lafayette County is listed as a moderate level of risk. Mr. Hicks stated that it is reasonable to assume that neighboring Pontotoc County could expect to see similar activity. Tishomingo County, in the extreme northeast corner of the state, is rated at a high level of risk for southern pine beetle damage.
Mr. Hicks also said, “There are currently no active southern pine beetle spots being monitored in Pontotoc County.” He added, “The dry period earlier in the summer was alarming, but recent rainfall possibly adverted a blowup.” Hicks stressed that landowners should monitor their pine stands for signs of southern pine beetle activity.
It is important for timberland owners to stay diligent and practice sound forest management practices as a precaution. I will discuss southern pine beetle detection, prevention, and control measures. The reference used is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Southern Pine Beetle in Mississippi an Overview”.
Southern Pine Beetle (SPB)
Southern pine beetles are native insects. The adult beetles are generally about the size of a grain of rice. They are attracted primarily to slow growing and weakened pine stands.
The adult beetles, their larvae, and the blue stain fungi they introduce contribute to the death of pine trees. The females lay eggs as they construct “S” shaped galleries inside the bark of the tree. After the galleries are constructed, the adults bore out and attack again. Once the eggs hatch and the larvae mature, they exit and fly to another location to begin an attack.
If temperatures are above 55 degrees Fahrenheit the beetles continue to feed, grow, and mature even during the winter. Southern pine beetles can have up to seven generations per year, depending on weather conditions.
Detection
The center of southern pine beetle spots can be identified by tree crowns that have red needles. The color of the tree crowns transition to yellow and then green toward the edges of the spots.
The presence of pitch tubes also indicates southern pine beetle attacks. They have the appearance of popcorn shaped balls on the outside of the trees.
The last way to identify southern pine beetle attacked trees is by removing the bark to observe the “S” shaped galleries left by the beetles and their larvae.
Prevention
Large outbreaks of southern pine beetle occur periodically. Extensive infestations can be expected on intervals between six to nine years. Timely thinning and harvesting mature pine stands will reduce the probability of southern pine beetle damage. These practices mitigate attacks by maintaining tree health and vigor.
The MFC is offering a cost share program to encourage landowners to thin pine stands. See the following link for more information: https://www.mfc.ms.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SPB-2022-Guide-to-Thinning-Cost-Share-Mississippi.pdf.
For help determining if your pine stands need thinning, contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910. You can also refer to Mississippi State University Publication 2260 “Are My Pine Trees Ready to Thin?”
Control
If southern pine beetle spots are detected, quick and decisive action is
needed. You can contact your MFC regional forester for verification and to develop a plan. The contact information for regional MFC foresters is listed on the following website: htts://www.mfc.ms.gov/contact/mfc-directory/regional-offices/.
Three methods of control include salvage removal, cut and leave (fell the trees toward the center of the spot), and pile and burn. It is important to remove the trees that are being attacked along with several adjacent trees to form a buffer around the spot.
Be aware that the threat of southern pine beetle attacks is real in Pontotoc County. It is important to check and thin your pine stands at the appropriate times.
Landowners will have an opportunity to learn effective forest management principles at a forestry field day to be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The event will be at John Carter’s tree farm at 129 County Road 266 Bruce, Mississippi. Please call the Pontotoc Extension Office to register and for more information.
