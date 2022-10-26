South Pontotoc grad, and former football player and wrestler, Austin Shempert, tackles a fan who ran onto the field during the Ole Miss / Auburn game on Oct. 15. Also in on the chase is MHP Trooper Jeremy Cannon.
Austin Shempert played a mean offensive tackle at South Pontotoc, and he was the fourth best heavy-weight wrestler in the state, but the most famous tackle he ever made was on an idiot who ran onto the field during the Ole Miss - Auburn game on Oct. 15.
Shempert, a 2021 South Pontotoc grad, and an athletic hulk, completely mashed a guy who ran out of the stands and disrupted play. Shempert pinned the guy in the endzone, and helped MHP cuff and corral him. Shempert helped restore order and made sure sensible, decent people could enjoy the Ole Miss win.
“We’re supposed to look up into the stands, and make sure everything is OK,” said Shempert, a civil engineering student at ICC, who works security at Ole Miss home games. “One of the guys working the field goal nets said, ‘You going to get that guy,’ and I turned around and said to myself, ‘Yeah, I better.’”
Shempert charged. The interloper changed his course to avoid MHP and ran into the south endzone, straight into Shempert’s arms. Show over. Idiot down.
“My wrestling and football experience definitely helped,” said Shempert.
At 6’2, 235 pounds, Shempert is more than capable of putting the kibosh on foolish impulses. The unruly fan might have been an Ole Miss devotee, but he’ll rue the day he got in the path of a Pontotoc County boy with a job to do.
Shempert stepped up as a rookie. He was working security at the invitation of his great uncle, Mike Dunn, who has watched over Rebel games for decades. Shempert’s first game was the Kentucky game, on Oct. 1.
Tackling buffons isn’t the worst thing Shempert faces on football Saturdays, he said.
“It’s getting up at 4:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. games,” said Shempert, laughing.
His former wrestling coach at South Pontotoc, Mason Luther, said Shempert is perfectly suited for the work.
“I had the privilege of coaching Austin for five years,” said Luther. “He’s a great kid, and always does the right thing. It doesn’t surprise me a bit that he did his job at the game. He always did his job for me on the football field and on the wrestling mat.”
