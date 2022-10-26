Shempert tackle

South Pontotoc grad, and former football player and wrestler, Austin Shempert, tackles a fan who ran onto the field during the Ole Miss / Auburn game on Oct. 15. Also in on the chase is MHP Trooper Jeremy Cannon. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Austin Shempert played a mean offensive tackle at South Pontotoc, and he was the fourth best heavy-weight wrestler in the state, but the most famous tackle he ever made was on an idiot who ran onto the field during the Ole Miss - Auburn game on Oct. 15.

