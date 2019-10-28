Pontotoc's Daniel Forman had quite an event at National Spotted Saddle Horse Association's Fall Celebration in Murfreesboro, Tennessee back in September, with four horses trained at his Southwind Stables garnering prestigious awards.
At the top of the list was Repeat's Encore Performer, owned by Eddie and Carol Armstrong of Tupelo, Mississippi. He won an Open Shod Canter Class World Championship on qualifying night, September 20, 2019, and a World Grand Championship in the Open Shod Canter Class on September 21, 2019. This was the horse's second straight World Grand Championship.
The Shakedown, owned by Amy and Kendall Mays of Virginia, won the Two-Year-Old Open Shod World Championship on qualifying night, September 19. He would go on to win the Two- Year-Old Open Shod World Grand Championship on September 20.
Mafia Boss, also owned by Amy and Kendall Mays, won the Three-Year-Old Lite Shod Reserve World Championship on qualifying night, September 20, and the Three-Year-Old Lite Shod Reserve World Grand Championship on September 21.
Casanova's Secret Affair, another Mays horse, also did very well. She won the Weanling Filly World Championship on September 19.
Forman was the rider during the competition on Repeat's Encore Performer, The Shakedown and Mafia Boss, and he led Casanova's Secret Affair.
"That is classified as the biggest show in the world," Forman said. "There are probably 300 horses in competition there and people from all over the United States. It is a great accomplishment for someone from Pontotoc and go to their backyard and win. It is hard to do. It took a lot of hard work to do that."
Forman has been active in the show horse world since 1987 and has trained professionally since 2003. All four of the winning horses were Tennessee Walking Spotted Horses.
"I just love the Tennessee Walking Horse," Forman said. "They have always been my favorite. They are so athletic, and I like the temperament of them. They are easy to deal with."