Did y’all enjoy the snow? Well while you were throwing and moulding bits of ice I was listening to ocean waves and looking at broken sea shells. My sister, her son, our aunt Susi and Uncle Sam and my Jon and I went to the coast to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Waveland.
But it was cold there too.
We bundled up in several layers and enjoyed the sunshine sparkling on the water while the seagulls called overhead.
My sister has tried to get me to come enjoy this parade on Beach Boulevard in Waveland for several years. The first time I went down was 2020 and the pandemic just hit, so the parade was out. Last year I tried again. The parade is usually held on the last Saturday of spring break. They moved it one week later last year.
So this year, I happened to see that the parade was going to begin spring break and I sent Cindy Lou the information. Well the third time was the charm for me. And I decided that I’d take a couple of more days just to enjoy hanging out with family and Jonathan. We’ve hardly ever gotten to spend time during spring break.
Cindy Lou found us all a house to rent together. And let me tell you, that was better than a hotel. We were in a neighborhood where things were quiet and out of the way. Everybody had their own space. My aunt and uncle had a room, nephew and his wife had a room, Cindy and I shared a room and Jon had his room. The kids slept in the living room on blow up mattresses. It was great.
The parade was neat, they threw beads and groceries. Yep. You heard right. Cabbages, lemons, oranges, onions, potatoes and carrots. You were supposed to catch enough groceries to make an Irish stew. We did.
Sunday was our day for everyone to do what they wanted with their families. We all started out at the Minge Flea Market. That place held memories. Some of us went to eat at Shaggy’s restaurant there in Waveland and while I was waiting on our table I went out to the grass and did some crocheting and making a clover chain and then we went to eat.
Afterward we scattered in different directions to shop and enjoy the rest of the day. Monday we got up and packed cars and prepared to leave. We made another trip to Shaggy’s for lunch and again as we were waiting, my dear nephew’s wife picked up this little black zippered case made of soft cloth. She said, “Aunt Gina, this looks like something you would like.”
“That is mine!” I exclaimed. “I left it here yesterday!”
And God allowed it to stay there until I returned. I rejoiced.
Little Sophie found her a friend to play with in the sand while we were there. She and Jon retrieved water from the ocean and picked up a little shell that had a hermit crab in it. So time was spent making a house for it. It was fun to watch her imagination at work. But all too soon the little creature had to be turned back into the wide ocean from whence it came, and we had to say goodbye to the call of the seagulls.
Back at home Jon and I spent our Tuesday at mama’s house. She had Micah’s three cowboys as she calls them. The little four year old, Elijah Rone and I enjoyed racing his hot wheels cars down the hall way. He had a slate gray one that looked just like my first car, which was a 1976 V8 Plymouth Duster, maroon in color.
We spent half an hour or more enjoying watching the cars crash and roll and then rolling another race. There’s nothing like the joy of children wherever you happen to be, at the ocean waves or in the hall racing cars.