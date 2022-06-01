The older I get, the more nostalgic I get. That’s the way of things, I suppose.
Already in this column I’ve shoehorned more cliches than I care to acknowledge.
As I grow old, grow old, and wear the bottom of my trousers rolled, I find that I’m smothered in an avalanche of cliches.
If an alien race swooped down upon us, they’d be saddened at the way we talk to each other.
It’s a sad state of affairs.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m no elitist. Steinbeck’s “Travels With Charley” is my roadmap to relating to people.
Still, we must get rid of this “brah” that young folks are bandying about. It’s like sizzling hot gravel in my ears. It’s insufferable.
Also, the word “like.”
Please, youngsters, stop saying “like.” It’s awful. It’s vacuous. It’s the most meaningless word that has ever poisoned our lexicon.
Don’t fill up the pauses and empty spaces in your conversation with meaningless, galling words like “like.”
I might be a curmudgeon. That’s altogether possible.
I started out as a Faulkner (Falkner) guy, and, the more years I spend in journalism, I’m morphing into a Hemingway guy.
Get to the point. Don’t indulge yourself with florid words. Readers aren’t there to fluff your ego.
Pretty words are good, sometimes. When they fit.
More often, straight, simple, dare I say (masculine) words, are most effective.
Writers, by nature, are self-indulgent people. They like to hear themselves talk…..or, read.
The Community News in the Progress is ink-stained gold. I'ts wonderful. I love it. I could read it for hours. Write on, girls. If anybody disdains Community News, read William Wordsworth, and see how much emphasis he placed upon the speech that emerges from the countryside. It's poetry. It's art. It's beautiful.
My job, as a journalist and sports reporter, is to step aside and let the story speak. I try to do that, but I just can’t help putting myself in there, sometimes.
Perhaps it’s because I know and love these kids, and most of their parents. I played ball with these folks.
Maybe I’m not objective.
My point, dear reader, (maybe I’m directing this at my beloved Class of 2022) is that we should all trim the fat from our language. Don’t say stupid, vacuous things like “brah” every sentence, or “like.” Make your words count. Speak succinctly and directly and beautifully. From a theological perspective, you "show up" in the world in two ways, through what you say and how you look. I encourage you to "be there" in your words. Speak and write beautifully. Choose your words carefully. Be beautiful in what you say, and how you treat others.
When ya’ll learn to speak succinctly, and directly, and beautifully, come by the Progress and teach me.