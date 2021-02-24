Last week’s winter storm has passed and members of the Pontotoc County American Legion has hoping for a large turnout at Thursday (Feb. 25) night’s meeting set for 6 p.m. at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Thursday night’s meeting will feature a presentation by Mack Huey, Pontotoc Veterans Service Officer who will be outlining Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new and updated laws and benefits.
“If you are a Veteran, serving member of the U.S. Armed Forces or National Guard/Reserve please come join us Thursday night,” Huey invited. “We will be following current protocols and guidelines in regard to the coronavirus to keep everyone safe.”
“We will also be discussing our support for the annual Memorial Day ceremony and the raffle for the Golden Boy Henry Rifle giveaway. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting.”
“The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting.”
For more information persons may call 662-489-3907.