Ecru alderman Jeannie Thompson resigned from the Ecru board citing her move to Oxford as the reason for her leaving. This has created a vacancy that will have to be filled by a special election.
The board has set Thursday, October 20, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. as the day to hold the election. All registered voters will vote at the Community House located in the Blake Mounce Park.
Anyone who wishes to qualify for this election must qualify as an independent. Go to Ecru Town Hall to pick up a petition and you must have 15 qualified elected voters to sign it and file it with the town clerk before the qualifying deadline which is September 29. You must also file a Qualifying Statement of Intent. There is no fee to qualify.
The following are general qualifications to run for this office. You must be a registered voter of Ecru.
You must never have been convicted of bribery, perjury or other crime punishable by a minus of one year of confinement in the state penitentiary unless you were pardoned for the offense.
You must never have been convicted of a felony in Mississippi or a crime in another state that is deemed as a felony in Mississippi. If a runoff is required it will be held Thursday, November 10.
