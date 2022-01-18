The money has finally arrived for the supervisors to begin working on three major projects in the county. The Pontotoc County board of supervisors recently approved to set up three special accounts so that monies flowing through these special projects can be kept separate for accounting purposes.
An account for the Chancery Court building/Youth Court Facility had $100,000 deposited into it, while the W.A. Grist Building Project received $150,000 and the Pontotoc county courthouse renovation project received $450,000.
These are monies that were secured through the sale of bonds by the state.
The Chancery building monies will be used to upgrade the internet system, install security gates and check points at the entrance to the building and parking lot areas as well as an electrical generator system for the entire facility.
The primary use for the W.A. Grist building will be for employee seminars, training, and access to justice free legal clinics.
Currently no location exists in the county to properly conduct the above meetings which will reach a large number of people and require a degree of privacy, such as the case of free legal clinics.
The proposed renovations to the Courthouse will center around the first-floor public space and basement storage. Plans for the renovations on the first floor will consist of taking out existing materials needing removal and general renovations such as painting, floor repair/cleaning, new lighting, ceiling restoration, wall and trim repair/renovation, new doors where required, and signage.
In addition exterior window repairs, plumbing & bathroom renovations, electrical upgrades, and HV AC upgrades and replacements are on tap for the first floor.
Plans for the basement portion of the Courthouse renovation consist of implementing a storm drainage system, sealing of exterior walls to stop water thru-wall infiltration, and repairs to the exterior interior walls due to water and weathering damage.
Also an Archive and History Grant was secured for the courthouse. These funds will be used first then the bond monies will be used. The total for the grant was $239,753 and the county had to match that with $59,938 which means $299,691 will be spent before the bond money is spent.
Now that the monies are in hand, the board can begin these projects which have been a year in the planning.
The board also ordered to pay $87 to Death Investigation Training Academy for deputy coroner Jody Riddle’s online training out of the coroner’s budget; as well as paid $267.49 to Three Rivers PDD, Inc., for software licensing; $3,000 to Butler Snow for legal services rendered for fiscal year 2020.
In addition, $3,434 to ESRI for software maintenance for the County Tax Assessor’s office,
In other business the board approved $600 to Sarah Jo Stegall for the annual Woodland Voting Precinct lease; $360 was approved to be paid to the Mississippi State Department of Health for boiler and pressure vessel inspections for county buildings; $39,273.96 was transferred from the District 5 Bridge & Material Fund to the District 5 Road Maintenance Fund for installation of miscellaneous culverts; $500 to the Mississippi Justice Court Judges Association for the membership dues of Justice Court Judges Scottie Harrison and David Hall.
The board also approved a payment of $12,000 to each of the 12 volunteer fire departments with $2,000 of this coming from the general fund and $10,000 from the volunteer fire department fund.