My brother Scotty and I were talking about the few times that we had been pulled over by police and what that conversation was.
One of my stories was years ago in Atlanta and I was trying to get to the bank during my lunch hour and if any of you have ever driven in Atlanta, doing anything in an hour is a challenge. I was pulled over for speeding and when asked why I was driving so fast, I told the truth, I was trying to get to the bank and back to work in an hour. He smiled and said, this is not your day, today is Wednesday and this branch closes at noon. I didn’t get to do my business at the bank, but I didn’t get a speeding ticket. I guess the office felt bad for me.
Scotty told me of a traffic stop where the officer asked him if he knew why he pulled him over and Scotty couldn’t help his response of “you couldn’t catch anyone else”.
I found several other responses to officers during traffic checks that will make you smile.
Got pulled over on my motorcycle, office asked do you know why I pulled you over? He answered “because I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt?”.
Officer: “did you see the speed limit sign?”
Driver: “Yes sir, I just didn’t see you sitting behind it.”
Officer: “Do you know why I pulled you over?”
Driver: “Well if you don’t know, then I am sure not going to tell you.”
Officer: “You were going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.”
Driver: “Well you looked bored sitting there so I figured I’d give you something to do.”
The only time I really gave a smart answer was when I was following what turned out to be an unmarked highway patrol, and it pulled off the side of the road, as I went past him, he pulled back onto the road and pulled me over for speeding and I just asked how fast we WE going as I was following him.
Our police officers and highway patrol have a tough job and they are trying to keep our roads safe for our travel.
Although everyone can use a good laugh, be sure to give the respect due to these officers if you find yourself in front of those blue lights.