When my grandson is out of school he wants to come to Nana’s house and I am more than overjoyed that he and his sister want to come spend time with me.
We had a birthday party for my great nephew, Sammy on Friday night, so our first order of business was to pick out Sammy’s birthday gift.
Going into Walmart to pick up one birthday gift takes a lot longer than you might think. We have to go down every isle to check out what is available to choose from, then go back down each isle to pick out the perfect gift.
I am happy that they do put so much thought into choosing a gift that they feel like Sammy will like the most.
We get to the birthday party and it began to rain on our party. This did not deter the fun for a group of 10 to three-year-old.
If it rains, it is just a natural sprinkler system and they made the most of it. Of course, there was a drainage ditch that they found in the yard that became a water slide.
A little rain can’t stop children from having fun.
As we were picking out Sammy a gift, I couldn’t help but let Sawyer and Millie pick out a toy for themselves. After all they had done an excellent job choosing a gift for their cousin.
Sawyer picked out some Pokémon cards and Millie decided on some kitchen appliances.
Sawyer collects Pokémon cards like those who collect baseball cards.
Millie a three-year-old loves to play in her kitchen. With the addition of a mixer, blender and a coffee maker, she worked up some wonderful pretend food, that Sawyer and I ate all day Saturday.
I really hope she wants to cook as much when she gets old enough as she does now, but until then I am going to enjoy every pretend meal and tea party.
Good Friday was indeed a good Friday when I get to spend it with these two precious grandchildren.