CONSERVATION CORNER
Throughout time, spiders have been associated with many myths and superstitions. Some embrace spiders as a sign of good fortune to come and others deem them as an omen of destruction or even death. Spiders can be found in a variety of different habitats, including grassy fields, houses, gardens, and abandoned structures. Whether you are a fan or an arachnophobe, we are going to look at a few of the more than 200 species that call Mississippi home–from the harmless common house spider to the more lethal species.
American House Spider. This spider is inconspicuous and rarely bothers humans. The webs created by these are classic Halloween webs with tangled messes in all corners of the attic or windows.
Black Widow. One of the most infamous spiders, the black widow is perhaps the most easily identifiable of spiders. The body of the black widow is glossy, black, and round with a striking red marking on their underside, usually in the shape of an hourglass. Found almost anywhere there is a stable source of heat, an ample supply of food, and a dark place to hide, this spider is best avoided. The bite of the black widow can be identified initially by red swelling that is painful to touch. In 4 to 6 hours telltale symptoms develop including muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, headache, and muscle rigidity. Immediate medical attention is warranted if bitten.
Brown Recluse. Another famed spider, the brown recluse is less easily recognized because of its dull colors. However, this light brown spider is characterized by a distinct violin shape on its upper body. Oval, with long, spindly legs, the bite of this spider may initially go unnoticed because it is painless. However, within 16 hours, a painful blister develops which, if left untreated can develop into an open ulcer within 2 days. The infection can become so serious that, without treatment, it can cause kidney damage and serious blood cell damage.
Huntsman Spider. Quite the intimidating spider, the huntsman spider is a rather large spider that inhabits only a small region of the South. This spider is part of a group of spiders that have a crab-like appearance and behave similarly in movement to the crab. This spider hunts at night, often consuming cockroaches and other insects that inhabit tree bark, houses, and barns. Despite their appearance, the huntsman spider is not dangerous to humans.
Wolf Spider. This spider’s large size makes them intimidating. The wolf spider hunts at night, spending the day hiding in burrows, under stones, logs, or other undisturbed places. Known to bite when handled, their venom is not overly harmful to humans.
Whether you have a fascination for or a terrible fear of these creatures, arm yourself with the ability to identify the harmless from the dangerous. Spiders really are an asset as they help to control the insect populations. No man-made pesticide or trap works more effectively against a population of pesky insects than a family of spiders.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.