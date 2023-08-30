ECRU- North Pontotoc began the regular season with a 35-6 blowout win over Okolona on Friday night.
The Viking defense was strong all night, and they got the Vikings on the board first. Okolona quarterback Jaylen Jennings lost control of the ball, which was grabbed out of the air by Layeson Tutor and returned it 50 yards for a North touchdown with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter.
After forcing a Chieftain three and out deep in their own territory, a short punt set the Vikings up at the Okolona 30 yard line. Quarterback Drew Winfun ripped off a 23-yard run to make it 1st and goal. On 3rd and goal Winfun scored from 1 yard out to give North a 14-0 lead.
Okolona drove to the Viking 13 on their next possession, but the defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs. Tyler Pickens then hauled in a screen pass and broke free for an apparent 87-yard touchdown, but it was called back due to a block in the back penalty. North was ultimately forced to punt.
Khylun Jones recovered a fumble for the Vikings, and after moving into the Okolona red zone North subsequently turned it over themselves with a fumble inside the 10. A big sack from Eli Carwyle forced an Okolona punt from the endzone, which was shanked to give the Vikings the ball with a 1st and goal at the 10. On second down Drew Winfun powered through a pile of defenders to the endzone, but it was negated due to a penalty. Winfun then found a hole and scored on an 11-yard run with 59 seconds left in the half to give North a 21-0 lead.
The Vikings looked to put the game away after a long third quarter drive, but Okolona’s Jykree Ware scooped up a fumble and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion, it was a 21-6 with 4:33 left in the third.
Dontez Cook broke up a pass to force an Okolona turnover on downs early in the final quarter. North got the ball near midfield, and Cook would cap the drive with a 8-yard TD run to extend the lead to 28-6. On the first play of the ensuing Chieftain drive the Viking defense put an exclamation point on the win with its second touchdown of the night. Aden Harden intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards to the end zone. Placekicker Tripp Little booted through his 5th extra point of the night to push North ahead by the final margin of 35-6.
“The defense gave up no points and scored twice, so kudos to them,” said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell. “They played hard and flew around to the football. We had to plug in some new guys at some spots and there was a learning curve, but they played really, really well.
“We kind of became one-dimensional on offense once two wideouts went down, so hopefully we can have them back next week ready to go. Overall, I am pleased with the win.”
North hosts Water Valley this week.
