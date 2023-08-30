vikings on the defense

North Pontotoc's Leyson Tutor makes a tackle on an Okolona ball carrier in the Vikings' blowout 35-6 win over the Chieftans last Friday. The Vikings host Water Valley this Friday.

 

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

ECRU- North Pontotoc began the regular season with a 35-6 blowout win over Okolona on Friday night.

