Pontotoc's Kylen Simmons carries the ball around the edge of Amory defenders in the Warriors' loss to the Panthers last Friday. Pontotoc plays a big rivalry game at South Pontotoc this Friday.

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

The Warriors kicked off their season opener at The Hollow Friday night, losing to the Amory Panthers by a score of 0 to 17.

