The Warriors kicked off their season opener at The Hollow Friday night, losing to the Amory Panthers by a score of 0 to 17.
After holding the Panthers to a quick four and out, the Warriors took the field under the direction of sophomore quarterback Miller Finn.
The Warriors started off hot, with Finn completing his first pass to Jaden Bradley for a gain of 9, and immediately utilizing Bradley’s running game to gain the first down. Rookie mistakes plagued the rest of the drive, forcing the Warriors to bring out Luke Hammer to punt. Hammer’s kick took a good bounce forcing the Panthers to start at their own ten.
Despite the deep start, the Panthers drove down the field to the Warrior’s eighteen but were foiled by an interception from Kylen Simmons to give the Warriors the ball to end the quarter with no points on the board for either side.
Despite a strong showing from the Warrior defense in the second quarter, the Panthers completed a 34-yard field goal with 7:43 left before the half. The Warriors fought back on their next possession, relying heavily on Bradley and Jakylen Judon to push down the field. The Warriors attempted a field goal, giving the Panthers the ball back with 2:12 left before the half.
The crowd went wild when Javier Cole came up with a big interception on the Panther’s second play, returning the ball back to the Warriors, however they were not able to capitalize on the momentum, leaving the score at 0-3 headed into halftime.
The crowd was treated to stellar performances from both the Panther and Warrior bands before play resumed after the half.
The Warriors received to start the third quarter but were stopped cold returning play to the Panthers with 10:10 remaining. The Panthers maintained a steady and long drive before being forced to punt, leaving the Warriors with just 4:50 remaining and stuck at their own 2-yard line.
Judon picked up a run for five more yards; and then three more to leave the Warriors at third down and two yards to go. The Amory defense stopped the third down attempt, with Hammer laying down another great punt with 3:34 remaining.
The Panthers’ Emmanual Randle was hard for the Warriors to contain, breaking several tackles on a Panther second and fourteen run before being brought down by De Andre Blair at the 21 with :01 remaining, and the score at 0-3.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Panthers kicked off the fourth with a bang, putting up a quick touchdown in the first two minutes of play. The Warriors couldn’t connect, but again, Hammer left Panthers in poor field position.
Still running from their touchdown high, Randle was hot out of the gate with a long run before being pushed out of bounds by Javier Cole and Simmons at the Warrior forty-eight. The Panthers ended their drive with another touchdown to extend their lead to 0-17 and 4:30 of play remaining.
The Warriors were down but not out, putting together several good plays before they were stopped, giving the ball back to the Panthers with 2:42 remaining. The Warrior defense wasn’t ready to give up, forcing a fumble on the Panther’s third play giving the Warriors the ball back with just fifty-five seconds left on the clock on their own 43 yard line. Kyan Roberson completed back-to-back nine yard carries to be stopped just before reaching the red zone, leaving the Warriors short on their home opener, 0-17.
