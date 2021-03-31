Mississippi State University Extension Service Agents from northeast Mississippi have offered a weekly video series entitled “Off Road with Extension” since January.
Extension agents have veered off the beaten path to present researched based information on interesting and timely topics. There is a new video posted on Facebook every Monday morning. You can view each edition on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.
“Off Road with Extension” has closed the book on winter and is now transitioning into spring and summer. The upcoming subjects will be helpful for outdoor enthusiasts, homeowners, and farmers alike. The topics that will be covered during the second quarter of 2021 are listed below.
- 4/5/21 The numbers on a Fertilizer Bag – Dr. Bill Burdine, Lee County
- 4/5/21 Wild Turkey Habitat Management - Hunter Null, Benton County
- 4/19/21 Irrigation – Randle Nevins, Monroe County
- 4/26/21 MSU Soils Lab Tour – Jim McAdory, Winston County
- 5/3/21 4-H Agronomy Projects – Dr. Bill Burdine, Lee County
- 5/10/21 Pond Weed Control – Dr. Patrick Poindexter, Alcorn County
- 5/17/21 Southern Pine Beetle – Dr. Thomas Nyatta, Oktibbeha County
- 5/24/21 Hummingbirds – Lemon Phelps, Marshall County
- 5/31/21 Controlling Moles and Voles – Jim McAdory, Winston County
- 6/7/21 Beef Management Tips II – Brandon Alberson, Tippah County
- 6/14/21 Cool Season Wildlife Food Plots – Steven Tucker, Lafayette County
- 6/21/21 FSA Programs – Skip Glidewell, Prentiss County
- 6/28/21 NRCS Programs – Skip Glidewell, Prentiss County
The MSU Extension Service is continuing its mission of extending knowledge and changing lives. Please visit your county MSU Extension Facebook page to see where “Off Road with Extension” takes us next. Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.