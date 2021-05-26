As any coach knows, preparation in the off-season leads to success under the Friday night lights. For Pontotoc teams, including North, South, and Pontotoc, that means long hours spent throwing up big weight in the training room, running until veins pump battery acid on the practice field, and getting bodies ready for the pounding they will take when the band kicks up and the referee blows the whistle. Coaches at all three schools agreed that there is no Friday night without the daily grind of preparation, and the interim between May and August is prime time to get ready.
At North Pontotoc High School, Coach Andy Crotwell takes a focused, intentional approach.
“From December (end of the season) through May, we’re trying to get as strong as we can and as fast as we can then, during the summer, our workouts are evolving more toward protecting our bodies from injury,” said Crotwell, who will be entering his fifth year at the helm for the Vikings. “We’re looking toward building endurance and protecting our bodies from soft tissue damage by targeting muscle groups like the shoulders and knees.”
Coach Rod Cook at South Pontotoc takes a similar approach.
“Bigger, faster, and stronger is always the goal, and that includes work in the weight room, on the practice field, and in all aspects of our training and conditioning, particularly throughout the summer,” said Cook, who will be entering his third season as head coach.
Pontotoc Coach Jeff Carter said he liked the effort he saw from his future, 2021-22 Warrior squad. “I was pleased with our spring,” said Carter. “I liked our intensity, and we found out some things about guys that we needed to find out about as far as their physicality.” The Warriors surprised a lot of people in 2020 by rolling to a 10-1 regular season record and a Division 2-4A championship. Pontotoc will bring back a lot of key pieces to the puzzle next season, and they are again well-positioned to be a force in Class 4A.
Like most programs, the Warriors used their recently completed spring football practices to develop less experienced players and work on fundamentals. “Our older guys came out and gave good effort and leadership, which you don’t always have in the spring. We were simple all spring, and it showed up in how fast we played,” said Carter.
Working and “working”
Coaches know that young men usually work paying jobs during the summer, so they try to accommodate their schedules. At South Pontotoc, coaches open the weight room at 5:30 a.m. for early bird workouts, again at 7:30 a.m. Coach Crotwell at North Pontotoc opens the gym at 6:30 a.m. for guys who want to pump some early iron. He tries to make himself available in the evenings as well. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursdays are weight-lifting days at South. On Wednesdays, Coach Cook and his staff take the guys out onto the practice field for offensive and defensive drills.
Seven-on-seven drills have become an important part of off-season preparation.
Increasing overall athleticism and flexibility are keys not only to improving performance but preventing injury, the coaches said.
Besides the obvious benefits of building strength and endurance, the coaches all agreed that spending time in the weight room and working hard together in the off-season builds brotherhood among the players as well as teaches discipline. It engrains and promotes a healthy locker room culture.
In Springville, they call it forming “Cougars of Steel.”
“Being on the Cougars of Steel banner is an honor among the players, and we emphasize that new kids, underclassmen, who go all-in and really participate fully in our off-season workouts enter the program on a good note,” said Cook.
Coach Crotwell sets goals and offers incentives for being a gym rat.
“Guys who spend a lot of hours working out and training might get their name on back of their jersey, or I might buy them a pair of cleats, things like that,” said Crotwell.
The South Pontotoc Cougars played their spring game against Mooreville.
“Defensively, on coverage, we were just mainly trying to work in some new guys,” said Cook. “We saw good things, in our offensive and defensive line play, things that we can build upon for next season.”
Bennett Mayo and Clayton Heatherly saw some action in the defensive secondary for the Cougars and played well.
The Cougars graduated most of their starting offensive line from last season, and center Larkin Gillepsie will be among those coaches expect to provide leadership. Overall, Cook was encouraged by what he saw.
“One thing about it, South players are always going to give it their all and get after it, so that’s what we want to see,” said Cook.