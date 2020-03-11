Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.