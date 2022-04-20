Fire safety might seem like a topic of fall, but spring brings a different set of precautions to avoid damaging fire, according to a local expert.
“We’re on the tail end of the grass-brush fire season, and everything is greening up, but left- over debris, such as squirrel nests in crawl spaces and in attics, can pose fire risks,” said Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin. “Now is a good time to check your attic, or other tight, partly-enclosed spaces, because it's not too cold, and it hasn’t gotten burning hot, yet.”
Homeowners usually think of the advent of cold weather as the dangerous time of year for property fires, when space heaters and fireplaces get cranked up, but with outdoor landscaping and brush clearing getting into full gear, the potential for fire is just as real, according to Martin.
“We’ve experienced a lot of wind lately, and whenever the wind picks up it’s very dangerous to burn outside, such as when folks are clearing away old limbs, cleaning out places for gardens or flower beds, or burning old leaves and yard debris,” said Martin, adding that nobody should feel rushed to burn away detritus from their yards if it’s windy. Simply use common sense, and wait for a calm day, Martin advised. Also, never, never use gasoline on a fire–any fire, at any time. Also, never leave a fire, whether for recreational or work and property related use, unattended, the chief advised.
Mowing the yard presents its own set of concerns, according to Martin. Most homeowners' policies don’t cover a lawnmower and/or damage that might accompany its use, so check your policy and be careful, Martin said.
Also, give any machine a good once-over clearing before firing it up.
“Anything like pulleys, or belts, anything that turns is going to cause friction, and friction causes heat, so dried grass or leaves stuck under a mower could be dangerous,” said Martin. Use a water hose or air-compressor to clean machinery before using it, the chief advised.
Other potential fire hazards aren’t as obvious.
“I’ve found acorns and debris in the air-breather box of vehicles, and you’d think that’s a completely closed system,” said Martin.
Rodents can cause damage by nibbling on wires in hard-to-see places, and bare wires are big trouble, so it’s always a good idea to inspect wiring, particularly that which might be vulnerable to vermin.
“People just need to be careful and use common sense, and we’re glad to answer questions if people are unsure,” said Martin.