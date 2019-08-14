After losing to Holly springs two weeks ago, the Springville Cardinals bounced back in round one of the Tombigbee Valley Waterway League baseball playoffs by defeating Holly Springs 12-4 at home on Sunday.
Holly Springs scored one run in the 1st inning, and Springville answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead. Holly Springs scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning to reclaim the lead, but the Cardinals answered once again and scored 2 more runs to tie it 4-4. Then there were 3 scoreless innings of defense until the 6th, when Springville scored 2 runs to go up 6-4. They added 2 more in the 7th and 4 in the 8th inning to pull away for the 12-4 win.
Coach Sonnie Williams said that his starting pitcher Eli Hatcher struggled the first two innings before settling down and pitching 5 complete. Hayden Guin finished off of Holly Springs in relief for the win. M.J. McWhorter paced the team at the plate with a 2-run homer and 2 doubles. Andre Yates went 2 for 3, and Lynn Dillard was 2 for 3. Percy Long took the loss for Holly Springs.
Coach Sonnie Williams said the Cardinals face a big challenge as they travel to Shannon to take on the defending champion Snowtown Stars this Saturday.
The Algoma Sluggers had to go on the road in the opening round of postseason, where they won 4-3 at Poplar Springs. The Sluggers jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the top of the 3rd on a 3-RBI double by John Blackmon. Poplar Springs came back in the bottom of the 3rd to pick up 2 runs on back to back hits by Spurgeon and Sydney. Algoma scratched out another run in the top of the 4th when Malcomb Hall doubled and Brett McDonald plated him with an RBI single. The bats were silent until the bottom of the 8th when Poplar Springs scored one more run off a double by Brandon. The young Sluggers pitching was outstanding. Adam Hall pitched 4 innings and only allowed 2 runs. Jeremiah Hall entered in the 5th and only gave up 1 run with 10 strikeouts on the day.
The Sluggers advance to the next round to play Springville on Sunday after their win over Holly Springs. For field directions and game times call 231-2608 or 419-9833.