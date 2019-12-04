I felt good about things going into the Thanksgiving weekend. I had my work in good shape and could enjoy the weekend.
I was able to finish my Christmas shopping and got my tree up and spent time with family. I was feeling really good about myself and what I had accomplished over the weekend as I went into the office on Monday morning.
It is not that this week has started out as a bad week, it is just a busy week with a lot to accomplish before the end of the year.
2019 is coming to a close really quickly.
As I began to plan out the things that needs to be completed and deadlines for each item, I realized my feeling good about having all my ducks in a row was a false sense of relief.
What I have realized is, December has a lot to do and it seems like a short month.
We have open enrollment for insurance, and getting everyone set up to learn about the changes in insurance this year is a chore in itself.
Then there are Christmas luncheons and Christmas dinners to plan.
As a year ends, it is time to make plans for the upcoming year.
2019 wasn’t a banner year, but it most certainly wasn’t a bad year and 2020 has all the potential to be great.
This is the time of the year, I like to take stock of the past and prepare for the upcoming year.
I do not make New Year Resolutions, I make goals.
I set goals for work and in my personal life. The goals are set for each month. The goals are not only financially, but what we want to accomplish as a company. There are usually some overall goals and then the first three months.
With only three and half weeks until Christmas, it seems a very tight schedule to fit everything in.
2019 is sprinting to the finish line. If I could only slow time. Ahhh