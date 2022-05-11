The Pontotoc County School district is moving toward a different grading system, called the standards based grading, for the students who will be in kindergarten, first and second grades beginning the fall 2022 school year.
Curriculum coordinator Heather Patterson Corder said that she has been researching instructional strategies “to ensure that we are doing what is best for our students and we are moving as a district to standards based grading in these grades.”
What does this mean for you as a parent? According to Corder, the standards that are presently taught are the Mississippi College and Career Readiness standards. “These standards specify what all students should know and be able to do by the end of the school year,” Corder said.
This traditional grading measures the students performance for the whole year, whether they made a low grade or a high grade.
“For example,” Corder said, “if a student struggles with addition and subtraction at the beginning of the year and fails all of the math tests for the first semester but then finally figures it out and passes all of the tests for the rest of the year, that student may still fail math because of all of the low grades at the beginning.”
Standards based grading would change that. “Standards based grading is a method of reporting what students have learned and how they demonstrated their learning using marks of progress instead of number grades,” said Corder. “The purpose of standards-based grading is to improve student learning by focusing on instruction and the alignment of curriculum with the essential standards. It provides a more accurate measure and reporting process on students’ proficiency in meeting these standards. Standards-based learning and reporting will provide better communication to students, parents, teachers and administrators on the students’ academic abilities.”
This style grading will only focus on the end game, what the student does or does not know at the end of the instructional period.
“In standards-based learning, a student who reaches mastery would be reported as mastered, and the grade would reflect current performance level,” Corder noted. “So, it wouldn’t matter that the student struggled with addition and subtraction at the beginning of the year as long as he figured it out by the end.”
Corder said she knows that parents are wondering why the change to this type grading system.
“Traditional grading often measures many different factors such as homework, extra credit, attendance, behavior etc.…and sometimes compares how well students do in relation to their classmates,” Corder noted.
She said that the standards-based grading measures how well an individual student is doing in relation to each grade-level standard or skill. Standards-based grading gives students and parents specific information on what the student knows and what the student can do. It eliminates many of the factors that can distort the final traditional grade as a true indicator of mastery.
“It clears up the uncertainty about what the grade means,” she said. “The goal is to do all we can to make sure that a grade is the best representation of how well a student knows the content.”
Corder went on to explain some of the benefits for the students, which include clearly defined learning targets, students have multiple opportunities to gain proficiency, students monitor their own progress and it will build self esteem, pride and motivation for the students.
And the parents will see the learning progression and be more aware of what their child knows and where their child needs more support. The parents will be empowered to increase their child’s confidence and actively participate in their child’s learning goal which will make grades have more meaning.
In addition this grading system will help the teachers know exactly where their students are learning on a continual basis. Each grade assignment has the same standards and expectations and assessment results will help teachers either give more support or more challenging work to the student.
This is just the first step in the introduction of this new phase of grading. “There will be videos posted that show what the report cards look like and that give specific details about each grade k-2,” Corder said.
You can go to https://www.pcsd.ms/domain/504 to access this video.
“We realize that there will be lots of questions as we transition over to this new system,” she noted. “I’d like to encourage you to be open minded, to ask lots of questions, and to give standards based learning and grading a chance. Our focus is to do what’s best for kids and we truly believe that standards based learning and grading is what is best for our k-2 students.”