Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, all new vaccination appointments will be available to ALL Mississippians.
Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement late Monday (March 15) morning that vaccinations will not be limited by age.
"Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks,” Reeves posted. "If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY (March 15)! Sign up at covidvaccine.umc.eduor call 877.978.6453 NOW!"
"Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, March 16) , ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal!"