While the state has lifted the burn ban that was placed state wide because of measurable rain fall in some counties, that doesn’t mean that Pontotoc’s ban has been lifted. There is also a specific ban in the municipalities of Pontotoc and Ecru.
The Pontotoc County Supervisors formally initiated a burn ban for the entire county of Pontotoc on Monday, September 30. This ban will remain in effect until Monday, November 4, when the supervisors meet for their first of the month meeting.
Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton said that the public needs be aware of the consequences of not heeding it.
“Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and ma be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500,” he quoted the law.
The following fires are not allowed period for the duration that the ban is in effect: campfires, bon fires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning, or any other kind of burning with an open flame that produces an ember.
“The wind can carry floating embers way from the original fire and start a spot fire fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area,” Patton noted.
The ban doesn’t mean you can’t cook outside, however here is what is allowed: Propane/ gas grills, propane/ gas heaters, and charcoal grills. They should be used as described by their manufacturer’s instructions, located safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended.
Of greatest importance is to make sure you dispose of charcoal grill fires properly. If they are not disposed of properly after use, charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.
The only people exempt from Pontotoc’s county wide burn ban are the Mississippi Forestry Commission and county fire services.