The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Mississippi Veterans Affairs are partnering in a state-wide Vietnam War Commemoration to be held Thursday, March 19th at 11 a.m. on the south side steps of the state Capitol Building to honor Mississippi’s Vietnam Veterans.
The commemoration ceremony will include remarks from state leaders and a wreath laying ceremony in honor of fallen Vietnam Veterans. Vietnam Veterans in attendance will receive a commemorative pin from the National Vietnam War Commemoration.
The keynote speaker for the event will be General Jeff Hammond (U.S. Army Retired), director of Veteran and Military Affairs at the University of Southern Mississippi.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the 2nd floor rotunda at the Capitol.