I guess you can call me the crazy cat lady. My cats have long been a pleasure and sometimes a pain, but they always make up for their naughtiness of running in the house under my feet when I don’t want them to by sitting in my lap and purring the day’s troubles away.
I have this cup that my Aunt Shirley Middleton gave me when I in my early 20s that has a drawing of cats on two window sills and outside it is raining. I’ve been able to keep it for nearly 40 years by only drinking out of it when it’s raining. It always brings back pleasant memories.
Once Jon and I settled onto the Magnolia Plantation, we had a cat or two, then three and four and five, and at times we’ve had as many as 20 on the hill. With so many cats coming and going, I wanted them to have their own place to hang out and sleep, especially in the winter, so I tasked Jon with building me a cat house. He over did himself and built what I call a kitty castle. They enjoy running to it each night when we feed and this past cold weather found them snuggly warm in piles of pine straw sleeping the frigid days away.
Last year I bought this blanket from the Salvation Army that has cats printed all over it, and my dear Miss Linda gave me a little blanket afghan that has kitties playing all over it with yellow glasses on. It makes me smile every time I pull it across my knees in bed when I’m reading. My little sister Kirsten gave me a pair of snuggly footies that have a cat face and ears on them.
I finally gave up and titled myself with this little canvas bag I bought while shopping with mama on her birthday in January. It says crazy cat lady, so I guess I’m all catted out.
Now if you need a piece of advice in dealing with cats, don’t open a can of tuna when they are around nor should you go outside smelling like tuna, but sometimes you just can’t resist the sunshine.
A recent Tuesday was one of those days. The temperature was soaring, the sun was shining, and I felt like eating a tuna sandwich rather than my usual peanut butter.
So, I stopped by the store and laid in the tuna supplies. You see, I like celery and peppers in my tuna along with the relish and eggs. And some plain potato chips were a must. For dessert I had some applesauce.
I made my sandwich and headed for the front door. But I looked out cautiously to see if there were any cats lurking out front, because all it takes is one meow from one cat to cause a stampede of paws with tails up. The coast was clear so I headed for the sunny corner of the yard with my lunch.
I ate most of the sandwich before two cats came across the yard sniffing in the wind. It was funny to watch them following their noses like Pepé the skunk going after the kitty. Since it was only two of them, I rewarded them with bits of my sandwich.
I grinned at their antics when I threw a little bite out to them. They chased it down like it was a mouse. Soon we were through with our fish and the cats came closer still smelling of me knowing there must be another fish somewhere. But they soon gave up the search and went on their merry way washing themselves and basking in the sunshine.
Each cat is special and they all have different personalities. You know some people spend lots of money going to different places to enjoy relaxing and putting their days of work behind them. All you need are three or four cats. Their antics make Jon and I laugh the afternoons away watching them play as we sit outside. Nothing relieves stress better.