The Mississippi summer can be excruciating. Ultraviolet (UV) rays, a form of radiation, are the number one cause of skin cancer. These rays from the sun can cause serious sunburn, doubling your chance of developing a malignant melanoma (skin cancer).
The extreme heat produced by the sun during the summer months can be a health risk as well. Extreme heat, a combination of high heat and humidity for an extended period of time, can lead to heat-related illness and even death. Extreme heat has the highest annual deaths among all weather-related incidents. The tips below will help keep you safe during these summer months.
Sun Safety:
- Sunscreen: Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is the standard used to measure the effectiveness of sunscreens. SPF indicates the time required for sun-exposed skin to redden compared to the amount of time without any sunscreen. Unless the sunscreen specifically states that it is broad-spectrum, it only protects from UVB (ultraviolet type B) rays and not UVA (ultraviolet type A). When purchasing a sunscreen, look for these three qualities: (1) broad spectrum, (2) SPF of 30 or above, and (3) water-resistant. Sunscreens should be applied 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapplied every two hours, or more often if swimming and sweating. Don’t forget to replace sunscreens every one to two years as it will lose its potency over time. Heat exposure can also affect the shelf life of sunscreens.
- Exposure: Limit your exposure to the sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as the UV rays are the strongest during these times. Move outdoor activities to shaded areas.
- Clothing: If possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. These offer a small protection from the sun. Darker colored clothing provides more protection than lighter colors. Some clothing is specifically designed to provide protection from the sun. Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) is the standard used to measure the effectiveness of sun-protective fabrics. The UPF standard rates the protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Sun protective clothing has several advantages over sunscreen. Sun protective clothing provides protection as long as you are wearing the clothing, unlike sunscreens which have to be reapplied every two hours or more if swimming or sweating. Sun protective clothing protects against skin damage from both UVA and UVB rays.
- Accessories: Hats should be wide brimmed in order to shade the face, ears, and back of neck. Straw hats are not the best as they have holes which let sunlight through. If a baseball cap is worn, the ears and back of neck should be protected in another way. Sunglasses should be wrap-around sunglasses to best protect the eye area. When possible look for hats made of fabrics with a UPF rating.
Heat Safety:
- Liquid: Drink plenty of liquids to stay hydrated. Water is the best option. Avoid caffeinated and sugary beverages as they are not as effective in hydrating your body. Your urine color will tell you how hydrated you are. Dark yellow urine is a sign of dehydration.
Clothing: Loose fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing can help keep you cool. Hats help keep the direct sun off of you, keeping you cooler. Clothing made from fabrics that are moisture-wicking and quick-drying such as polyester, take advantage of the body’s natural cooling mechanism to evaporate moisture away from the skin.
- Activity: Avoid strenuous activities when the heat is highest. Seek shade when possible. Take breaks throughout the day to allow your body to rest.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness:
- Heat stroke – extremely high body temperature, rapid and strong pulse, dizziness/confusion or unconsciousness, and red, hot, dry skin with no sweat
{span}
- Heat cramps – muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs
- Heat exhaustion – heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, and vomiting
Other tips: Do not rely on hand fans to primarily cool you down. The air flow provides coolness but does not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illness. Being outside is a great way to stay active, reduce stress, and get vitamin D –– but don’t forget to take steps to stay safe in hot, sunny weather.
Written by Dietetic Intern Molly Russell and MSU Extension Agent Ensley Howell.