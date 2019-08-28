ECRU– The North Pontotoc Vikings (1-0) won their season opener 7-6 over the Saltillo Tigers at home on Friday. The Viking defense ruled the night. North collected four sacks and forced three turnovers with two turnovers on downs inside the red zone. The Tigers were held to 224 total yards.
“Defensively we played really well,” said Vikings head coach Andy Crotwell. “Coach [Matt] Lindsey did a great job preparing his guys. They played their guts out tonight and I’m proud of them.”
The Tigers opened the game with a 13-play, 66 yard drive to the seven yard line, but the Vikings forced a turnover on downs to swing the momentum early on. Neither team could get it going offensively until the Vikings' final drive of the half. Raquan Booth took a handoff and scurried 41 yards to midfield. On the next play quarterback T.J. Polk passed to Tyler Ford for an 11-yard gain. A few plays later Polk found Hayes Malone wide open for a 17-yard pick up. Polk took it in himself on the next play for a 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left. The Vikings led 7-0 at halftime.
Polk fumbled on the Vikings' first play of the second half. Saltillo then drove the ball to the 1 yard line, but the Tigers then fumbled themselves on a bad snap to turn it over to the Vikings. Raquan Booth flashed his speed and took a handoff 87 yards to the 6 yard line, but three plays later North missed a 32-yard field goal to end the drive.
The Vikings turned the ball over on downs late in the third quarter, and the score remained 7-0. On Saltillo’s next drive they moved the ball into the red zone for the third time, finally coming away with a score. Jake Prather hit an open Caleb Agnew for a 9-yard touchdown with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers missed the point after attempt and the Vikings remained in the lead 7-6.
North went three and out on their next drive, and the Tigers were on the move again, this time to the 17 yard line. It was their 4th red zone trip of the night. The Vikings' defense showed up again in the red zone and forced another turnover on downs to kill the comeback and preserve the win.
“I thought coach [Matt] Lindsey made a good adjustment at the end to kill their drive,” said coach Crotwell. “I told our guys I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss anytime.”
Raquan Booth finished with 169 yards from scrimmage for North. T.J. Polk had 110 yards passing as well as 52 yards rushing and the Vikings' lone touchdown. The Vikings finished with 260 yards of offense. Linebacker Leyton Walker finished with 10 tackles and two sacks, while defensive end Hunter Bolin also notched 10 tackles and a sack.