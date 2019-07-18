In the previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes”, the topic of fall army worms was discussed. The bermudagrass stem maggot is another pest that has potential to negatively impact Mississippi hay producers. The source for this article is the Bug-Wise Newsletter entitled “Bermudagrass Stem Maggot” by Dr. Blake Layton.
Bermudagrass stem maggots are a nonnative pest that was first found in Mississippi in 2012. The adults have yellow abdomens and are similar in size to house flies. The females lay eggs in stands of bermudagrass. The resulting larvae bore into the grass tips and begin feeding down the stem to the first internode.
There is good news and bad news associated with this new pest. The good news is that grasses other than bermudagrass are not affected. Another positive is that pastures and lawns are not at risk of damage. The regular removal of growing grass tips by grazing and mowing offers effective control.
There is plenty of bad news about this pest for bermudagrass hay producers. Heavy infestations can basically stop bermudagrass growth. Bermudagrass stem maggot populations increase as the growing season progresses. Without the use of effective control practices infected hayfields will continue to worsen throughout the summer.
To control Bermudagrass stem maggots it is important to kill the young larvae or the adult flies before they lay eggs. The larvae can’t be controlled once they bore into the grass tips.
Infected hayfields will have a bronze appearance, as if there had been a light frost. If a field experiences 15 to 20 percent damage to growing bermudagrass shoots the following practices should be implemented.
- The hay should be harvested and the bales should be removed from the field.
- The hayfield should be sprayed five to seven days after harvest.
- Low rates of a pyrethroid insecticides labeled for fall armyworms should be sprayed. Examples of effective insecticides include Mustang Max, Baythroid, and Karate.
- The field should be sprayed again five to seven days after the first application
- The hayfield should be harvested again as soon as possible.
Fall army worms and Bermuda stem maggots attack hayfields at different development stages. It is important to continue to scout fields for fall army worms even after a field is treated for bermudagrass stem maggots.
Producers need to be aware of this new pest that can cause serious damage to bermudagrass hayfields. If you suspect damage from bermudagrass stem maggots call the MSU Extension office in Pontotoc at 662-489-3910 for further assistance.