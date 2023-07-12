Cam Abbot of the Stix (also of North Pontotoc) readies in the box in the Stix's loss to Baldwyn in American Legion play last Thursday at the King City Classic in Tupelo. The Stix went on to lose to Troy Post 70, 12-4, defeated LC 55 Lightening, 3-1, and lost to the Pontotoc Red Sox, 7-6.
TUPELO- Not much went right for Stix Baseball last Thursday against Baldwyn, as the Blue Aces prevailed 11-0 on the opening day of the King City Classic American Legion tournament.
The Stix had their best scoring chance in the top of the 1st inning, putting two runners in scoring position after hits from Clayton Russell and North Pontotoc’s Riley Caygle. Former Pontotoc High School standout Jon Robert Carnes was on the mound for the Blue Aces, and he induced a groundout from Benton Burks to escape unscathed.
Cooper Dodds led off the bottom the 1st with a single for the Blue Aces. With two down, Carnes helped his own cause by lining an RBI single to center field.
Carnes did not allow another hit the remainder of the game. North Pontotoc’s Jack Cummings drew a walk for the Stix in the top of the 2nd. Cummings advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, but he was stranded when Carnes got a strikeout to end the inning.
Baldwyn took control in the bottom half of the frame. Gabriel Roberts singled up the middle, Sam Malone walked, and Jacob Brown smacked a single to load the bases. After getting the next two outs, things unraveled for the Stix. Colin Boyd was hit by a pitch to plate a run, and an error on a ground ball from Drake Douglas allowed two more runs to score. Douglas stole second, and an errant throw plated yet another to make it 5-0.
The Blue Aces broke open the contest in the bottom of the 4th. Dodds drilled an RBI single to left field, and Boyd was hit a second time with the bases loaded. A fourth Stix error on a ground ball from Carnes allowed another run to come home. Dodds then scored on a base hit from Hunter Hill, and Boyd came across on an RBI groundout from Connor Timms. Malone lifted an RBI sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 11-0.
The game was called after the Stix were retired in order in the top of the 5th.
