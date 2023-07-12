Cam Abbot

Cam Abbot of the Stix (also of North Pontotoc) readies in the box in the Stix's loss to Baldwyn in American Legion play last Thursday at the King City Classic in Tupelo. The Stix went on to lose to Troy Post 70, 12-4, defeated LC 55 Lightening, 3-1, and lost to the Pontotoc Red Sox, 7-6.  

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

TUPELO- Not much went right for Stix Baseball last Thursday against Baldwyn, as the Blue Aces prevailed 11-0 on the opening day of the King City Classic American Legion tournament.

