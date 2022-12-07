First District Supervisor Wayne Stokes announced to the board that he is retiring as of December 31, 2023. “I’m going home to enjoy my farm and do the long list that Mitzi (his wife) has for me to do around the house,” he said. “I will work for the people of my district as hard as I ever have from now until then.”

