First District Supervisor Wayne Stokes announced to the board that he is retiring as of December 31, 2023. “I’m going home to enjoy my farm and do the long list that Mitzi (his wife) has for me to do around the house,” he said. “I will work for the people of my district as hard as I ever have from now until then.”
This means that he won’t seek re-election come January when all the other county and state offices are up for election. Anyone who wants to seek this post or any of the others has only 21 days to file qualification papers. Official qualifying day begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3 and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 31 at the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Hours of operation for the clerk are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Because January 1 is on Sunday all county offices will be closed on Monday, hence the reason for not being able to qualify until Tuesday. In year’s past qualifiers had two months to file papers, but now that is honed down to one. January is the only month you have to make up your mind to run and file.
In other business the board talked with the new emergency services coordinator with NMMC about ambulance service in the county. Ben Richards gave each of the board members his card and told them to please call if there are any issues.
At issue was slow response time of the ambulance to calls within the county. He recognized the fact that there has been poor service in the past. “I can’t change what was, but I can move forward from here,” he said. “Please call me and let me know any complaints you have that day, in real time, so we can get them resolved.”
The board also authorized the purchase of office furniture for Van McWhirter’s offices and approved a permit application to Atmos Energy for a gas main along or across Endville Road and at Mt. Pleasant Road.
Professional engineering services of $4,331.90 for the Magee Industrial site and $7,770 for the Cane Creek Road Project were ordered to be paid to E.S.I.
Patton Construction was paid $252,237 for construction work on the Cane Creek Road Project.
The purchase of 26 two-way radios for the county fire departments at a cost of $50,570 was approved. The funds will come from the Homeland Security Grant.
The burn ban was allowed to expire on December 1.
