With the coming of a new year the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors had to put into place a president and vice president. Serving for the next year as president will be first district supervisor Wayne Stokes while Vice President will be fourth district supervisor Ernie Wright.
Other appointments were also made at the first meeting including: Phil Tutor as board attorney;
Ricky Ferguson as county administrator; Cathy Purdon as controller; Maggie Patrick as bookkeeper/comptroller; Angie Shettles as board secretary; Ricky Ferguson as law librarian;
serving as deputy chancery clerks will be Brenda Farr, Chrishon Washington, Angela Shettles, Maggie Patrick, Cathy Pardon and Hunter Fooshee; deputy circuit clerks will be Melisa Pound, Lisa Fowler and Cindy Didonna;
Ricky Ferguson is the Human Resources officer; Scott Gregory is the county arson investigator, Sonya Strevel is the E-911 coordinator; James Shannon is the county agent, Jane Chamblee is the 4-H Youth Agent; Tamara Farr is the 4-H office associate;
Bryan Wood is the Agri-Center director; Lauren Munn is the justice court clerk; serving as deputy justice court clerks are Cheryl Woods, Melissa Ferguson and Glenda Hitt; Mac Huey is the veterans affairs service officer; Regina Foster is the purchase clerk; Ricky Ferguson is the associate purchase/inventory/comptroller; Ricky Jaggers is the emergency management service director as well as the national flood plain administrator;
Tim Holcomb is the receiving clerk; assistant receiving clerks will be Rickey Williams, Mandy Ditto, Joe Warren, Eddie Christian, Billy Baggett, Donnie McCart ad Carol Jeffreys; the clerk of the board is Ricky Ferguson and public defenders for the county are Chris Baur, Adam Pinkard and Timothy Tucker. Bob Caldwell was also appointed as assistant airport manager.
Ricky Jaggers addressed the board at the first meeting reminding them of his intentions to retire in September. Jaggers has been the Emergency Management Director for some 19 years and the flood plain administrator for some eight years.
“We have had that discussion,” said Ricky Ferguson, “and we are going to address it sometime in the spring.”
“We realize you do a lot,” said Mike McGregor, second district supervisor. “We plan on getting someone in there to learn what you do before you retire.”
Before the board dismissed for 2019 bids were accepted and rejected on various and sundry items needed to operate the county’s business including:
Rebel Rock was awarded the bid for wash rock, while Parker won the alternate wash rock bid and Blue Water garnered the limestone bid.
Ergon won the emulsion bid while Fulton Pipe will be supplying the galvanized pipe for the next year. All bids on plastic pipes were rejected by the board.
W.G. Construction won the FOB seller hot mix bid while G&O got the grader blades contract.
For hauling both Poe Brothers and Holladay were tapped as primary haulers and R.D. Farms will be the alternate haulers for the county.
The next meeting of the Pontotoc county board of supervisors will be Wednesday, January 15, 10 a.m. in the board room. Anyone with business with the county is encouraged to attend.