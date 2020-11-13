As we sped up the highway the early Saturday morning it was neat to see the moon setting in west while the world was preparing to see the sun in the east. The moon turned from a pale yellow to a deep soft orange as we drove through the Tennessee hills. Soon the trees blocked my view and I didn’t get to see it set.
Thus started two days of spending time in the car with my mama and my sisters. On our way North, everybody was pretty quiet. We were just getting our bodies accustomed to being awake.
After our day in Kentucky and coming back home, we were a bit more chatty. The white cotton fields caught my attention. “When was the last time y’all grew cotton?” I asked mama.
She took us down her memory lane to her mama’s daddy, Joe Bramlett. “Pa grew his last cotton after I was grown,” she said. “He rented some land down there where the Amish live now.”
I could almost see him smiling at the rows of fluffy white fibers looking almost like snow settled in between all the leaves and branches of the plants. I wondered what it was like for a man to have to give up plowing these red hills after spending his life time walking up and down rows working out weeds, picking corn and peas and tending to horses, cows, mules and chickens.
The only memory I had of him was of an older man sitting on his front porch. I was grateful he was able to finish his life with dignity.
Back to the present singing of the tires down the road, we began to strike up the plans for Thanksgiving. I told mama I would get the turkey and we began to discuss who would bring what to her house on that grand day of thanks. That made the hours of sitting easier to bear.
As the afternoon shadows grew long we pulled into mama’s driveway. We sat and talked for a few minutes but then had to get ourselves home. “You want to go and tend to your own little nest, huh?” Mama asked as I hugged her. I grinned. Yep. It was time to see that everything was okay on our hill and the dogs were alright.
It was also the first night I’d begin cutting out feathers and thanking God for the things that we often overlook.
You what they are. Simple things. Time spent with family because we don’t get to choose how many days we have. Brown leaves crunching beneath my feet. Hot coffee in the cup on a crisp fall morning. Sunsets. My rooster crowing from the hen house. My cat snuggling with me in the bed. My dogs bark. Running water. Electricity. A crackling fire. Orange goldfish. Jon’s laughter. My mama and daddy. My brothers. My sisters. My nieces and nephews. Freedom. The right to choose our leaders. And the list goes on. Jesus loves thankful people. You don’t believe me? Remember the 10 lepers? He healed all of them but only one came back and said thanks and that one was a foreigner. A Samaritan. What are you thankful for? We should be setting the example to the youngsters. No, things don’t always go our way or the way we think they should. But we are not God. God says to GIVE thanks.
This past Sunday I told my children at Sunday school that give can mean Growing In Valleys Everywhere. Every time you give, you grow. Just like when you snip the rose branch off, it grows two or three more back. When you trim a tree, you do it so more branches will grow. We put seeds in little valleys when we plant them, and they grow and produce more.
So, every time we give thanks, we grow more thanks, because we realize that life belongs to God because He is the one who gave it. So stop. Be still. And in the quietness of the moment, give thanks.