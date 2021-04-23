Pontotoc County has abundant natural resources including timber, fish, wildlife, fertile soil, and clean water. It is important for young people to learn to appreciate these resources and to use them wisely.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service Office in Pontotoc County is currently promoting a virtual Conservation Field Day. This approach is providing fifth and six-grade students in Pontotoc County an opportunity to learn about natural resources and conservation while adhering to current COVID-19 protocols.
The virtual format includes a series of videos that allow students to travel to farms, woodlands, and parks in Pontotoc County. The students are learning about agriculture and wildlife management practices that will conserve our natural resources for years to come. The program can be viewed by visiting the Pontotoc County Extension Service website at http://extension.msstate.edu/msu-extension-pontotoc-county/.
The promotion and administration of the Conservation Field Day is a cooperative effort between the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc and the Pontotoc County Soil and Water Conservation District. The speakers and the topics discussed in each of the fourteen videos are listed below.
- Video 1: Introduction
MSU Extension Agent James Shannon welcomes students to the 2021 Pontotoc County Virtual Conservation Field Day
- Video 2: Sheep Production
Harry Patterson discusses his sheep farming operation.
- Video 3: Cattle Production
Harry Patterson explains his beef cattle operation.
- Video 4: Forestry
Harry Patterson discusses his tree farm; explaining why he grows trees and how he keeps them healthy.
- Video 5: Trace State Park
Trace Lake State Park manager Josh Massey takes students on a tour of the park.
- Video 6: Composting
The Pontotoc County Master Gardener group explains how composting can be used to make garden soil.
Video 7: Greenhouses and Vegetable Production
Stanley Wise explains how he uses greenhouses to take care of his baby plants.
- Video 8: Row Crops
- MSU Extension Agent James Shannon discusses the types of row crops grown in Pontotoc County.
- Video 9: 4-H
MSU Extension Agent James Shannon discusses 4-H youth development opportunities.
- Video 10: Mississippi 4-H Promotional Video
This video includes several Pontotoc County young people discussing their experiences in 4-H.
- Video 11: 4-H ATV Safety Program
MSU Extension Agent James Shannon discusses the 4-H ATV Safety Program.
- Video 12: Mississippi Bats
Deb Davis with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science talks all about the bats that fly at night in Mississippi.
- Video 13: Two-headed Snake
Deb Davis discusses the two-headed rat snake that is housed at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
- Video 14: Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer
MDWFP Conservation Officer Matt Gray discusses Mississippi wildlife and how they are cared for and conserved.
The virtual Conservation Field Day is allowing students to experience natural resource conservation in an innovative way. I encourage you to experience this program by using the following website:
http://extension.msstate.edu/msu-extension-pontotoc-county/pontotoc-county-virtual-conservation-field-day-video-program. If you would like more information about this or other MSU Extension programs, contact me by phone at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.