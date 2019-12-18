Several area residents participated in a commencement ceremony for the Practical Nursing program at Itawamba Community College on December 12 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
They included Tyler Tate of Belden; Emily Fowler of Belmont; Monica Anderson of Corinth; Traneceka McPherson, Destiny Stegall, both of Fulton; Amanda Gregory of Houlka; Caroline Blankenship, Erika Bray, both of Houston; Alexus Garrison of Mantachie; Madison Colburn of Nettleton; Alyssa Greer, April Nichols, Mary Rowland, all of New Albany; Andrea Cameron, Cheryl Walls, Megan Warren, all of Pontotoc; Andrew Wren of Shannon; Hailey Hughey of Smithville; Hannah Baker, Avery Edwards, Lindsey Hunt, Jamaya Johnson, Jacob Krusen, Bridget Tonos and CheKeiryes Young, all of Tupelo.
Upon completion of the 12-month (three-semester) program, ICC’s graduates earn a certificate of completion and are eligible to take the national board exam (N-CLEX) to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Dr. Lisa Pearson of Amory is the director of ICC’s Practical Nursing program, and instructors are Tammy Jones of Pontotoc, Lisa McNeese of Smithville and Patricia Robbins of Blue Springs.