Over the next two weeks students from across the globe are getting ready to participate in two distinct activities to proclaim their faith. Today is See You At the Pole and next week on Thursday is Bring your Bible to School day.
See you at the pole
Today, Wednesday, September 25, students around the globe are joining at their flag pole at 7 a.m. local time to pray for their schools.
To further encourage the youth, there will be a Saw You At the Pole youth rally Wednesday night, 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Fellowship hall. Youth from all across the county will be gathering for a concert and special words of wisdom.
All youth are invited to the rally even if you didn’t make it for the prayer time Wednesday morning.
Bring your Bible to school day
On Thursday, October 3, students are encouraged to celebrate their religious freedom and share God’s love with their friends by bringing their Bible to school.
More than half a million students from across the United States will join the Bring Your Bible to School movement on Thursday, Oct. 3. The annual student-led event, now in its sixth year, provides a unique opportunity for young people to share about their faith by highlighting its source – the Bible.
Throughout the day, children and teens will share their experiences via social media using the hashtag #BringYourBible.