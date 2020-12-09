Great thinkers in the Christian tradition have composed many arguments for the existence of God.
In the 12th Century, St. Anselm argued as follows. I have in mind a being greater than any that ever has or ever will exist. To exist in reality is more excellent than to exist simply in theory, or in the mind. If I can conceive of such a being, it must therefore exist, because my conception cannot be the ultimate status of such a being. This being is God.
To modern sensibilities Anselm’s reasoning, called the ontological argument, sounds a bit circular, but to an ancient world steeped in the logical methods of Aristotle, it gained a lot of traction.
St. Thomas Aquinas, whom Catholic tradition calls the “Angelic Mind,” in the 13th Century argued for the existence of God from causality. Look around you, Aquinas said. Show me one thing that has its existence in-and-of itself. Show me something that doesn’t depend on something else for its existence. Show me something that is its own creator, its own raison d’etre, as the French say, its own reason for being.
Nobody could, of course.
Everything in the world depends on something else for its existence, it is dependent, Aquinas argued. However, there cannot be an infinite history of dependent beings, stretching back to infinity else nothing would ever have come into existence in the first place. Thus, an independent being must exist, an original independent creator, a being that depends on nothing for its existence, and which created every dependent thing—or at least started the chain of dependent beings.
My theology teaches used to say that we need heresy in order to strengthen orthodoxy, the Greek word meaning “right understanding.”
The brilliant, recently deceased atheist philosopher of religion Anthony Flew posed a very compelling argument that made Christian theologians sharpen their wits and tighten their reasoning.
Flew told a fable about explorers walking in a remote jungle and happening upon a wonderfully pristine garden. One explorer concluded that some mysterious gardener must have created and continued to care for and cultivate the garden. The other explorer dismissed his companion’s conjecture as nonsense and insisted that the garden simply came about by chance and that no gardener existed.
The explorers decided to arrange a test. The fellow who believed in the gardener agreed that the burden of proof lay with him, so he set up a trip wire, and he and his companion waited to see if it caught the gardener sneaking in. They waited all night, nothing happened.
Well, the gardener is clever an allusive and cannot be detected by the trip wire, the believer said. So, they set up a sound detector. Again, they waited all night, hoping at least to hear the mysterious gardener, yet nothing happened.
Well, the gardener is not only allusive but silent in his work, the believer said. So, they set up a motion detector. Again, they waited all night, but nothing set off the detector and there was no trace of anyone having been there. These tests went on for some time yet never produced any results.
The skeptical explorer pressed his companion, but the fellow only replied that the garden was indeed tended by a gardener, but that he was invisible, silent and completely undetectable by any means men could devise. The order and beauty of the garden were proof enough that the gardener existed, the believer insisted.
The skeptical explorer asked his companion at what point he’d be willing to admit there was no gardener? If the gardener couldn’t be seen, or heard, or detected in any way, what would his companion accept as proof that he simply didn’t exist?
The believing explorer, who doggedly clung to his conviction that a gardener tended the plot, despite being unable to produce any proof, represented those who believe in God, Flew said.
The task of theology is to bring the timeless truths of Christianity into conversation with contemporary circumstances, but the ultimate goal, plainly put, is to help believers strengthen their faith by using their reason as a helpful tool, to engage the mind as well as the heart.
Reason only goes so far. Theologians need always to remain diligent in their studies, but to do so on bended knee. God has given us intelligence and expects us to us it in the search for truth. To simply forego our duty to study and enrich our minds in God’s truth is laziness and shameful.
On the other hand, even in the deep libraries, amid endless rows of books and the encouraging wisdom of great theologians, we are reminded of Jesus’ words in John 20:29, “Blessed are they who have not seen, and yet have believed,” as well as Paul’s wonderful admonition in 1 Cor. 1: 20, “For it is written, ‘I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.’”