Thanksgiving was a mixed bag of successes and failures but was filled with many blessings.
I am not a baker, I can cook, but baking is a skill that I have never mastered.
I think the problem is that I learned to cook by taste and not exact measurements. Cooking is an art of knowing how to mix seasonings and ingredients together to come up with a tasty dish.
Baking on the other hand is following instructions and exact measurements.
This Thanksgiving I tried my hand at baking a cake. I have tried before and they have been for the most part a complete failure.
I scoured cook books, recipe site online and found what sounded like a tasty strawberry cake.
I spend some time getting all the ingredients together before I began making this cake. My recipe called for fresh strawberries as that was one of the things that drew me to that recipe. I wanted to make something that was not out of a box.
I can’t believe I never tasted it but it got rave reviews, so I must have done something right.
I also tried my hand at a pecan pie, another first for me. I did get a taste of it and it could have been better. The center part was ok, but the edges were a little over done.
I will try again and I will keep working on my baking skills.
My failure with my Thanksgiving meal was not really my fault. I got up early on Thanksgiving morning and put the turkey in the over. When I pulled the turkey out, it was a beautifully browned bird and juicy on the inside. Cooked to perfection and seasoned wonderfully.
Then I put in the dressing. After about 20 minutes, I realized my dressing was not cooking. The oven went out at the most inopportune time.
Not to be defeated, my daughter-in-law, granddaughter and I went to Dad’s house to finish our Thanksgiving meal.
With the meal running about 30 minutes behind schedule and a hungry family they all thought it was a great meal.
That’s another secret to being a good cook. If your guests are really hungry when you sever them, they will think everything is delicious.
Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving that was filled with blessings as mine was.