Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the city of Pontotoc will debut its summer concert series this Sunday (May 16) afternoon at 4 p.m. at the large pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway in downtown Pontotoc.
Mayor Peeples said Sunday's concert performers will include the Masters Quartet and the Flake Sisters.
Last month Pontotoc Aldermen approved $5,000 to the Pontotoc Chamber/Main Street budget to help sponsor concerts throughout the summer.
"We have lots of great local talent in Pontotoc County and the surrounding area and we want the pavilion to be used to help showcase that talent," Mayor Peeples said. "These events are going to be family friendly and an opportunity for folks to come enjoy the gateway and see a free concert."
"We're talking about having some food vendors at some of these concerts, especially the ones held on a week night. We see this as building into something we can continue every year. "
"We're continuing to work on the gateway property and we have plans for more improvements including some restrooms at the large pavilion. The walking track down there is lighted and we want that pavilion to be utilized as much as possible."
Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director Beth Waldo said a large crowd is expected for the Sunday afternoon performance.
"We've had several churches who have called and they are moving their regular Sunday night service to the four o'clock Masters Quartet performance."
Waldo said two other concerts have been scheduled, including: Shiloh at 6 p.m. on Saturday June 26 and Zooligans on Thursday night, July 15, at 6 p.m.
"Shiloh includes local musician Barney Harris and Zooligans is the Jason Carter band. We're excited to have them booked."
Waldo noted that the large pavilion, the Off the Square Market and the Community House are available for rent for events.
"The pavilion is really catching on. Eighty percent of our calls are about the pavilion and community house and that's great."
"We're talking to several other performers now and hopefully we'll announce some more concerts soon," Waldo said.