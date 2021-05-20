I love my little red headed nephew Levi. He asked his mama one time why the first day of summer is in June. “It gets hot a long time before that,” he said. I agree with the little leprechaun. But this year we are having what you might call a regular spring. The temperatures haven’t really heated up like they usually do along about this time of May. The honeysuckle is absolutely intoxicating; and the clover must have loved that ice and snow it got last February, because every time it gets mowed, even more pops out and makes the fields white with all its glory.
One of my favorite sounds of the summer is the call of the rain frog from the trees or side of the house. Because my house faces north, they like to sit in the shade on a warm spring day and sing their little songs.
Now these are really just common gray tree frogs, but when they make those rasping sounds in the still air, you can be sure rain is just around the corner.
There was a time when I was scared to death of frogs. Yes, my sister Cindy had something to do with that because every time I walked outside barefoot when we lived in Buchanan, I would jump when I saw a frog jump.
She picked up on that and from then on she was chasing me with frogs all over the hill. But when Jon came into my life, I figured I should surely get over that fear since he was a boy and I wanted him to enjoy fish and frogs and turtles and snakes. I got over my fear of snakes, well some of them, as well.
Anyway, I love searching out to try to find those little elusive gray frogs. Sometimes I’m rewarded with the green frogs with the yellow stripe clinging to the side of my brick house.
Now, let’s pause and let outside and summer sink in for a moment. Barefoot. Hop scotch. Jump rope. Clover chains. Camping. The smell of a fire. Tall dandelions turning yellow faces to the sun in the morning. Dew drops glittering all the colors of the rainbow on each leaf and grass blade. The cool of the breeze under green leaves. Kids squealing from the tire swing.
Who doesn’t remember the feel of the earth on their feet? The soft dewey grass in the morning or the dust between your toes. Sinking your feet into fresh plowed garden soil. Sitting down in the sand box and building frog houses by covering your foot with it and packing it enough so you can slide your foot out and see a little igloo shaped cave. My sister and I would build these and SHE would catch the frog and put it inside. I thought it was neat that the frogs did have a little dirt house for a bit.
Hop scotch. If you haven’t built a hop scotch board lately, it’s never too late to do so. Even if you are too old to hop draw one on paper and see how many memories flood your mind from childhood days. Cindy and I would play hopscotch with Glenda Dye, our next door neighbor until dark in our front yard. We had plenty of dirt to draw a nice board. She had a sidewalk at her house and we’d draw one with chalk and then take turns hopping “home”.
Jump rope. Put three girls and a long rope together in yonder days and you’d soon learn how to run in and jump in time. It was great exercise, not to mention us girls would count to the top of our lungs while we were jumping. I guess that’s when I first learned to somewhat enjoy math.
Clover chains. I still love picking clover and making a chain from it. The first time I remember trying making them was with Uncle Stan at Grandmama’s house here in Pontotoc. After that I was hooked. One reunion I picked some from my great Aunt Mae’s yard and sat down on her porch and made a necklace. She passed by me and admired my work. “I remember doing that when I was a little girl,” she said. I thought that was neat. When was the last time you tied clover chains with some young girl to pass on the tradition?
Camping. What would camping be without the smell of a fire? Jon and I have camped out occasionally without being able to build a fire because of burn bans. I felt we weren’t camping at all. But most of the time we have enjoyed watching smoke curl up to the sky at night and listening to the wood crackle merrily in the orange flames. It’s what summer is made of.
Then there are the dandelions and dew drops in the morning, cool breezes under green leaves and memories of my sisters on the tire swing. Summer holds memories and beauty with it’s long lovely days.