A summer vocal recital will be presented by Mrs. Jennifer Jenkins, assisted by Dr.’s Christopher and Laura Thompson, violin and piano. The recital will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, at 3:00 p.m. This is free and open to the public.
Featured presentations will be songs of loss, redemption, and assurance. Most of these are religious in nature, and include songs from the Baroque and Romantic Periods through spirituals and gospel music.
Mrs. Jennifer Jenkins is a music educator in Itawamba County and the music director/organist at Fulton United Methodist Church. Her choirs have consistently received superior ratings at district and state choral festivals. She holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Mississippi University for Women and a Master of Music from the University of Mississippi.
Dr. Christopher Thompson founded the Tupelo Suzuki Association in 2011. Previously he served as Professor of Violin at University of Louisiana Monroe. He has performed as soloist and recitalist in the United States, Europe, and Taiwan, where he was an Artist in Residence with Taipei Symphony Orchestra on appointment as a Senior Fulbright Scholar. He earned the Doctor of Musical Arts Degree from Louisiana State University. He pursued postdoctoral studies with Charles Castleman, Professor of Violin, at the Eastman School of Music.
Dr. Laura Thompson served as Associate Professor of voice at Louisiana Tech University, where her duties included Vocal Music Education, and directing Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. Her choirs were chosen to perform with international festivals in Austria and Switzerland. She has presented with Christopher Thompson at professional conferences in the U.S. and in Canada. More recently she served as Head of the Fine Arts Department at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. She now maintains a private voice and piano studio. She holds the Doctor of Arts Degree from the University of Mississippi.