It’s sweet summertime! Memorial Day weekend signaled that summer has finally arrived. Summer means more time outside and more time near the water.
Take time to read these helpful tips and safety reminders that were published in the July 2016 monthly safety newsletter by the late Ted Gordon. Gordon served as the Risk Management/Loss Control Manager for the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station for many years.
SUN SAFETY
According to the National Safety Council, one in five people will experience skin cancer at some point in their life. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. Seek shade between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reduce exposure to too much sun.
Remember Slip, Slop, Slap, Wrap. Slip on a shirt. Slop on sunscreen. Slap on a hat. Wrap on your sunglasses. These tips will prevent your body from too much exposure to the sun’s harmful rays.
WATER SAFETY
Teach your children how to swim. Read and obey all posted signs. Swim in areas that have a life guard. Children and inexperienced swimmers should always wear a United States Coast Guard approved life vest when in or near the water.
Be aware of weather conditions – never be in or near lakes, rivers, or pools during stormy weather. Observe the water area that you will be using. Be aware of depths, sudden drop-offs, and other obstacles. Only enter the water head first in areas that are clearly marked as safe for diving.
POOL SAFETY
Supervise, supervise, supervise. Appropriate pool supervision means scanning the pool every twenty seconds and being able to enter the pool within ten seconds. Stay close and watch continuously. In case of an emergency, have a U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device and reach pole available that can be extended to struggling swimmers.
If you have a pool at your home, you should provide appropriate barriers. A four foot fence should be installed around the pool. At the end of each swim, remove all toys and balls from the pool and store them. This will prevent children from re-entering the pool area unsupervised to retrieve toys. Water from wading pools or kiddie pools should be dumped after each use.
BACKYARD SAFETY
Keep grills at least ten feet away from structures. Never grill under roofs, porches, or garages. Keep a water bottle or fire extinguisher close in case there is a fire that gets out of control. If using a charcoal grill, never use gasoline or kerosene to get the fire started. If using a gas grill, always check the hoses to insure there is not a leak or hole.
Have a great summer! Please use caution and follow the tips listed above to enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation with family and friends.