Many of us will enjoy Saturday in town with the Bodock festival. Why not spend time with your grandparents as well? Sunday will be grandparents day. I remember the heartache I felt in 2009 when grandpa died and I realized I wasn’t a grandchild any more. It hurt. I’ve always loved spending time with my grandparents.
Don’t take the older generation in your life for granted. Love them while you can. Call them or go see them Saturday or Sunday. Revel in their stories, for one day all your moments will be written and the book of your lives together in this age will be closed forever.
They tied our shoes, took us to school ...
I watched grandmother tie my shoe. We went to the road, she, Sara and I to wait on the peddler to come.
Grandmama bought a few dried goods and some
Bazooka® gum for us girls. As I went up the old wooden steps to the front door, I noticed my shoe was untied.
Grandmom pointed her weather worn finger at me “you sit on the couch and tie your shoe,” she said firmly but Kindly. After what seemed like hours I finally coaxed a bow into the unruly strings and grandmom smiled her approval.
The old truck door screeched shut. Envelopes and papers crowded the dashboard reflecting off the windshield. Stale pipe smoke lingered
in the early morning chill as granddad turned the key, backed out and headed up South Liberty hill to
carry us to school. His lighter flickered and there was a slight rushing of air through the pipe and
he puffed a fresh, fragrant mist to surround us.
“Have a good day. Don’t whup the teachers too much,” he called through the open door. And we went to school with a smile.
They soothed our tears and calmed our fears ...
“Let’s go fishing Gina,” grandmom invited. It seemed when life was at its worst that grandmama
wanted me to go fishing. As we sat in the boat I studied her face. It was etched with the lines of time. The cares of this life made its mark on her, and yet she was there. Surviving. She was pulling fish from the lake and giving me courage to walk on.
I threw my hip into the front door. Several cracks spider-webbed up the big oval window. The door had only been in place two weeks, and I was accustomed to opening it with my hip, but while I was at school that day, granddad fixed it.
In tears I went to granddad, afraid to tell him my news, but I confessed. “Are you hurt?” he asked. I shook my head. “Then don’t worry about the door.”
I was sure I was in trouble, but his soothing voice told me it was okay and his word was law on the hill.
And now they are all alone ... no children's voices fill their empty homes.
One day I realized grandmother and granddaddy’s house was empty.
They were all alone. So many grandchildren were in and out that their house had always seemed full.
But yet, one night I kissed and hugged them and knew they were going to be alone. It hurt. The
sound of the door echoed through the house as I closed it behind me.
We must love them while we can ... for time just seems to hurry by and the days slip into years ... And the moments that we have will disappear ...
I never thought about our moments disappearing when I was a teenager. I reveled in the fact that I could see grandmom and granddad every day. We hoed gardens, picked peas, stacked fire wood, fished and hunted deer together.
The wind rustled in the brown fall leaves. Grandmothers laughter filled the air and granddaddy’s quiet, chuckling laugh blended with it. I climbed in my car and left them at deer camp. They lifted their hand in a goodbye wave as I drove away.
Tears stung my eyes. I knew life was going to speed on and they would soon be gone. And there was nothing I could do to stop it.
In the blink of an eye those years passed. Today the chapters of our days have been written and they are no more. As I watched them linger in the twilight and saw their lives draw to a close, God told me they would leave this life not too far apart, for one could not live without the other.
And though our days with each other are now numbered, the sweet memories we shared help to
ease the pain that lingers. And one day, not too many days from now, we will all be together again in that bright land where we will never more part.
Hallelujah!
Words in italics are from the song “Love Them While You Can” by William J. and Gloria Gaither.