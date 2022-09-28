When you walk the halls of the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center these days you may encounter a four legged friend. Sunni is a Golden Doodle that comes to work every day with her master, Blair McCollum who is the CTE Counselor.
When McCollum came to the Career Center as the counselor she had just gotten her little Golden Doodle and she off handedly asked if Sunni could come to school with her since this breed is hypoallergenic, so students would not be allergic to her.
“Our director, Patricia Ellison liked the idea but we still had to get school board approval. They signed off on it and now we have Sunni at school every day.” She smiled as she gave the sunshiney temperamented dog a scratch behind the ears.
The pup became restless and walked to the door of the counsellor’s office and looked back at her.
“She has learned when the school buses come that the students are coming,” McCollum said.
Soon a yellow school bus pulled up and Sunni and her master went to the front door anticipating all the friendly voices that would come inside.
Sunni greeted the students with a friendly wag of the tail and a quiet whimper. The difference in the students face was noticeable. If they were frowning when they got off the bus, Sunni’s tail wag turned their facial expressions to a smile as they stopped to pet the four legged furry friend.
Once the students are settled into their classrooms, Sunni is allowed to freely walk down the hall and choose a classroom.
“When she finds a classroom to be in she stays there for the entire time,” said McCollum.
Dog therapy experts say unstructured interactions with dogs boosts children's positive emotions and reduces anxiety. McCollum has seen this happen. “Kids will settle down when they have the dog. That presence of the dog is calming. They come by to pet on her when they are having a bad day. The social calming of the emotions is part of her therapy to them. It also helps them open up when they don’t realize it.”
Another area that the little blonde critter helps is with the special needs students. “Her presence settles them so they can focus on other things.”
McCollum said that Sunni’s presence is important for those students who don’t have pets at home. “She encourages the youngsters to want to come to school and she makes the instruction time fun.”
The four legged companion has the full attention of all who walk the halls of the career center.
“Everybody here spoils her. When she hears Ms. Mary Martin come down the hall to clean the rooms, she will go find her.”
In addition to the pets and hugs she gets, other instructors have come on board to help with the training. “Mr. Clint Young and Matt Powell both train dogs so they come and get her and work with her. The team effort has been beneficial for her and for everyone.”
Already McCollum says that Sunni takes her ‘job’ seriously. “She understands the difference between here and home. She just acts like a puppy when she gets home.”
McCollum shared a humorous bit of the little dog’s life when she first went to the Career Center. The entrance way to the building right inside the double doors is a fish pool with a little fountain to keep the water aerated for the little orange fin creatures. “She barked at the fountain for an hour when the advanced manufacturing class fixed it. I also worried about her and water because she likes it, but she hasn’t gotten in the fish pool yet.”
One of McCollum’s greatest joys is seeing the looks on the students faces and the excitement that Sunni feels when she gets to be with them. “You see the child come out in the older students which is fun. I’ve also seen the students grow confident reading by reading to her.” She stopped and grinned broadly. “I’m looking forward to more of that."
She is well received by the teachers as well. Drafting teacher Barry Reeder said Sunni is good for the morale of the students. “They are always cheerful when they are around her. Kids always love to be around pets and it is great for their mood.”
Someone who sees all the students and teachers alike is Administrative Assistant Leslie Timmons. “I’ve seen her create a positive welcome when the students come off the bus. They know she is in training so they can’t just run up to her. It helps with their discipline as well as hers. But you can see the change in their behavior when they catch sight of her.”
Now just because Sunni is at school every day doesn’t mean she isn’t learning on her own. “She is going through the Pet Smart training class which has three components; puppy, intermediate and advanced. And then she will to to the Therapy Dog Course which takes eight weeks to complete.
“And then we can begin to use her district wide,” said McCollum.
Meantime, a whole host of students and teachers alike are enjoying the tail-wagging, whimpering, sweet attitude of a little dog named Sunni.
