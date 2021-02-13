Hello from our Sunshine Family!
“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” –Paulo Coelho
Happy Valentine’s to You and we hope it is filled with love all around you! Just remember you be you and do what makes you happy!
Monday we sat around in a socially distanced circle and reminisced and talked about the good times during the morning hours and in the afternoon we made a groundhog prediction craft and tried to decide what we thought the groundhog was going to do. Tuesday we played candy tic-tac-toe and in the afternoon everyone received ice cream in the facility. Wednesday we did our hallway devotionals and prayer and prayer requests. This activity seems to be one that is popular and continues to grow weekly in participation. Wednesday afternoon we finally were able to allow Mr. Hester to play the piano again for us. Such joy was amongst the residents as he played their favorite songs. Thursday we did our hallway exercises and got our hearts beating and blood pumping while stretching our bodies. Thursday afternoon we did brain teasers and the topic this week was “childhood memories.” Friday Kayla and I made strawberry cheesecake parfaits for the facility and they were indeed delicious! Friday afternoon we gathered everyone in the hallways and jammed out to music while painting the lady's nails who wanted them done. The men and women socialized while we listened to everyone’s favorite songs. Saturday Kayla came and played dollar bingo and Sunday was our devotional lessons.
We have started our inside visits again! Call and speak with the business office to schedule your appointment today. We schedule visits Monday through Friday from 9:30-4:00.
Today’s Quote:
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” –Martin Luther King Jr.